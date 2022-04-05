Citizens entering Santa Barbara County administration buildings a few months from now will be subject to screening by metal detectors and X-ray machines after the Board of Supervisors approved the upgraded security measures Tuesday.
Philosophical differences among board members led to the proposal just squeaking by with the four-fifths majority required, as 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson voted “no” in the 4-1 decision.
Although details of the security enhancements weren’t included in the board documents, they did say the so-called “visitor management” process would include walk-through metal detectors and X-ray inspection systems.
Security systems will be installed at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Administration Building at 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria and the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.
A staff report on the proposed security enhancements said they would be ready to implement 14 weeks after the board approved them.
The proposal, which included a $450,000 budget adjustment to cover the cost, were part of the administrative agenda items generally approved together in a single vote unless one is pulled for discussion by a board member or for comment by a member of the public.
Nelson pulled the item and thanked the staff for doing a good job on developing the enhanced security measures, given the task they were assigned; he just doesn't believe the measures are needed and expressed concern about their impact on the board’s connections to the public.
“Personally and philosophically, I am opposed to that level of security,” Nelson said. “Personally, I don’t think the risk justifies it. I think it has a chilling impact on the relationship between the public and this board.”
He acknowledged a lot of contention and heated disagreement in many places of the world, as well as in the United States, but said the board’s relationship with the public is important.
“I believe that people who want to do us harm — and I do believe in evil — are going to do that with or without metal detectors,” Nelson said, adding that he would prefer spending the annual allocation for security improvements elsewhere.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he struggled philosophically with whether “we should be putting up barricades,” and if the proposal was for his or Nelson’s office, he probably would not approve the funding.
But he said he could imagine how he’d feel if someone came in “and did something” as they’d seen happen in San Bernardino County and other areas.
“I get your point and I understand it,” Lavagnino told Nelson. “But at the same time, I just think, unfortunately, we live in a world that we’ve got to weigh these things out, and for me, it came down to we’ve got to protect everybody.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams said he would not have been able to support the project 10 years ago, but he pointed out the Santa Barbara administration building is “remarkably vulnerable” with three entrances.
He said there are enough reasons for the enhanced security for the safety of employees.
“We live in a much more divided world, and I think it’s wise for us to recognize that on behalf of our current employees rather than just wish we were in the old world,” he said.
Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann noted how embassies used to be very open, then became fortresses.
“It’s quite a paradox, and it’s a very uncomfortable one,” Hartman said. “But I don’t want to be on the side of having regrets because we didn’t act prudently.”