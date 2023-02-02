After Santa Barbara County received American Rescue Plan Act funds, the Board of Supervisors set aside $600,000 of ARPA money to help organizations that provide food to seniors and the disabled.

Now the agencies that provide those services know how that money will be spent.

Supervisors unanimously agreed to split the money into two $300,000 funds, one to provide the local match that grants often require and the other to cover the increased costs agencies encountered as a result of responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in August, Social Services Director Daniel Nielson said a survey of nine senior nutrition providers found that, combined, they served an average of 8,850 meals to 2,419 people per week.

But the program models varied widely, as did the cost of providing the food, ranging from $3.50 to $14.50 per meal.

Nielson said a subsequent survey of senior nutrition providers, along with follow-up phone calls, found the organizations didn’t need infrastructure improvements, nor did they identify funding or operational gaps that needed filling.

“The need consistently expressed by providers was for stable ongoing funding for their programs in order to remain viable,” Nielson reported to supervisors last week. “A provider also voiced the need to access local funds for match when there are opportunities to pursue additional state, federal or other funding sources.”

Operators said they rely heavily on ongoing fundraising and need more county support to provide more predictability for year-to-year operations.

Nielson initially recommended using $75,000 of the ARPA funds to provide local matches for state, federal and other grants.

“I think this would be a really good opportunity for us to see those sorts of resources out there that could bolster our services in the community long term,” Nielson said.

The remaining $525,000 would be available for operators to apply for in order to cover some of the increased costs they incurred from the pandemic.

He said the onset of the pandemic ended congregate meal service, which was replaced by more costly meal deliveries. Only one for-profit agency has brought back congregate meal service.

Second District Supervisor Laura Capps pointed out organizations that deliver meals also provide a lifeline to seniors and the disabled.

Nielson agreed “that person-to-person contact five days a week … really is ideal because, in my opinion, that’s more than 50% of the benefit. … The welfare check and the interaction is huge.”

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann asked if the county could do something to reduce the amount of paperwork that would be required of food providers, and Nielson said that is the county’s intent.

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he wants it made clear to senior nutrition providers that this is one-time money that will go away after a couple of years.

Nielson said based on comments from supervisors, he amended his recommendation to the 50-50 split in ARPA funds, which supervisors approved.

He said his department will return in a year with a report on how much is spent and how much is left.

ARPA funds must be encumbered by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.