A “new vision” for Santa Barbara County Division of Animal Services that will move away from shelters toward community foster care won the unanimous support of the Board of Supervisors after adding a “clear policy” that no animal would be turned away from a shelter due to lack of an appointment.
Supervisors on Tuesday also approved a “status quo” option for contract services with the cities that calls for a 2% across-the-board increase for the coming year with the caveat that a new full-cost-recovery plan is on the horizon that could raise contract fees by as little as 19% for Santa Barbara to as much as 37% for Guadalupe.
Angela Yates, the new director of Animal Services, told the board the old shelter system that grew out of the need to control rabies is no longer viable or efficient, and the Santa Barbara and Lompoc shelters built in the 1970s require major upgrades that would not be cost-effective or meet the county’s needs.
She said the county is now shifting to what’s called the Hass model that is designed to reduce the number of animals taken in, move animals through the shelter system faster and reallocate resources to serve more people and animals outside the shelter walls.
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday tackled the discrepancy between new federal guidelines eliminating the need for fully vaccinated people to wear masks and the state’s continuing mask requirements as well as a claim about the validity of COVID-19 testing that public health officials said is untrue.
The Lompoc shelter might be closed to the public permanently, and services will be provided at county shelters by appointment.
“The primary goal is to keep animals with their people and out of the shelters,” Yates said, with residents taking care of homeless pets in a foster-type system.
Some services will be provided by community partners like C.A.R.E.4Paws, she said, adding, “Different does not mean less.”
She said that at a recent one-day clinic with C.A.R.E.4Paws in Guadalupe, services were provided to 361 animals, including 53 licenses, 70 microchip implants and 189 vaccinations.
“These numbers far exceed the capability in a single day at the shelter,” Yates said.
She said as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the divisions services have been moved online, but realizing not everyone has access to technology, help boxes have been placed outside shelters for people to request assistance.
New smart license tags now include QR codes that anyone with a cellphone can scan and return a lost dog directly to its owners without having to go through the Animal Services shelter.
Supervisors didn’t like the idea that an animal might not be taken in if someone showed up with one at a shelter without an appointment.
“Personally, I don’t believe we should turn away any animal that comes to the shelter,” 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said.
Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino gave credit to his wife for picking up loose animals, but added, “If I have to make an appointment or take an animal home, that’s where I draw the line.”
Yates assured supervisors that no animal would be turned away from a shelter for not having an appointment.
Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said it’s going to be important for the public and Animal Services’ community partners to understand the changes that are coming.
“This is a lot of change at one time,” Hartmann said. “I think we need a campaign for people to understand … because these are huge changes in an area that has been relatively stable for decades.”
She also said there must be some kind of communication center where people can obtain more information and to get questions answered.
“I just strongly believe that someone has to answer the phone,” she said.
