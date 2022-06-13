The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to open a hearing on the proposed 2022-23 budget at 9 a.m. Tuesday and, if necessary, may continue the discussion in a special meeting called for the same time Wednesday.

Supervisors will meet both days in the Board Hearing Room on the fourth floor of the County Administration Building at 105 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Tuesday’s meeting will begin with an introduction to and overview of the proposed budget put together by staff following budget workshops with the board earlier this year.

Then the departments in each functional group — Health & Human Services, General Government & Support Services, Public Safety, Community Resources & Public Facilities and Policy & Executive — will cover their individual proposed budgets.

An opportunity for public comment will be provided following each functional group’s presentations.

Deliberations will follow the last of the presentations and could continue into Tuesday’s meeting, which will include five items on an administrative agenda.

Administrative items are usually approved in a single vote without comment unless an item is pulled for discussion or public comment.

Residents can attend the meeting in-person or watch it online at www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream and www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20, where closed captioning is available.

The public can comment on items by attending in-person or via Zoom webinar by registering in advance at https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_-5f-4v0jSwSqCIT5RemijA for the Tuesday meeting or https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9g6I00R6RlSU2xlqXfEhYg for the Wednesday meeting.

For more information, call the clerk of the board at 805-568-2240.