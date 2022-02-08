Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will continue to conduct meetings that allow both in-person and remote participation by its members as well as the public following a split vote that shows some are leaning toward ending public health mandates and recommendations.

Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting, to determine the hybrid meetings are warranted by the circumstances of the declared state of emergency and the county public health officer’s recommendation on social distancing.

Nelson said he supported continuing remote meetings and amendments to the Ralph M. Brown Act — the state’s open meeting law — to reflect advancements in technology and allow greater public participation through virtual meetings.

“What I do object to is the need and rationale for a state emergency and the need to continue to impose restrictions and mandates," Nelson said. "Under current circumstances, requiring social distancing and masking mandates don’t make sense.”

He said it didn’t make sense that California could hold the Rose Bowl, Golden Globes, NFC Championship game and the Super Bowl while telling the public they couldn’t be closer than 6 feet on the dais or in the room.

“Restrictions and mandates undermine the public’s trust and confidence in public health and I cannot support this item and would like a roll-call vote,” Nelson said.

Lavagnino said he has supported the state of emergency request but has “kind of been pushing to get to the end of the rainbow here,” and pointed out the state has announced its intent to lift the mask mandate after Feb. 15.

“I think CDPH is starting to acknowledge that, you know, we are in a transition period, and I think for us that next step, in my mind, is to remove the emergency status, so I’ll also be supporting the removal of the emergency status,” Lavagnino said.

The vote came after five members of the public questioned the criteria being used to determine a state of emergency and extended their arguments into alleged suppression of cures, the accuracy of COVID-19 tests, vaccine mandates and the effectiveness of masks.

Maria Kestner said with a total of 8,483 total cases in the county and 614 deaths, the death rate for two years is 0.6%.

“I am very concerned about the state of emergency declaration and the standards used to justify that, especially considering … society has lived with the flu for a long time and it takes many lives each year,” Aimee Smith said.

Tom Becker said if vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals transmit the virus with equal ease, then the county’s policy requiring employees to be vaccinated is discriminatory.

Justin Shores said he supports the ability to hold meetings via Zoom but “we really need to start finding an off-ramp” for social distancing and mask mandates.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the state is in a transition and adjusting its approach to the pandemic.

“But you know, we’ve got to remember, too, that right now our transmission rate is very, very high still,” Hart said. “It’s coming down at a great rate, [that’s] positive news … but they’re still very, very high. … So we’re not out of the woods yet.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said he viewed the board’s decision about remote participation as an operational issue and said it was ironic those who support that ability were asking the board to vote against it.

“But I guess I’m ready to … vote for it one more time, but if cases are way down, I … would be prone to vote against it in the future,” Williams said. “Because I don’t think the board should be beaten up for basically doing operationally what those members of the public want to be able to do, which is to offer remote participation.”