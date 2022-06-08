Santa Barbara County voters overwhelmingly returned the man responsible for overseeing local elections to his post in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election, according to unofficial partial results posted Wednesday morning.

Joseph E. Holland captured 39,989 votes for 81% of the ballots counted, with all 217 precincts reporting, to retain his job as county clerk, recorder, assessor and registrar of voters.

His challenger and county employee Elrawd MacLearn, who campaigned on a platform of transparency and innovation, collected 8,356 votes for 18.8%.

MacLearn, who is currently a county health inspector and serves on the Goleta Planning Commission, said he has been interested in elections since working at a polling place when he was 18.

He later served as a polling place supervisor and volunteered in the County Elections Office during the governor recall election in 2021.

But Holland hasn’t lost a reelection bid since voters first chose him for the job in 2002, and although he declined to discuss the race earlier this week, his virtually nonexistent campaign seemed to rest on his record in his multiple roles.

During his tenure, Holland has transitioned the county’s elections to new processes, like when voters approved the single-ballot primary system in 2010. Before that, multiple ballots were issued based on political party membership.

He oversaw the installation of new voting machines and systems to make voting easier for those with disabilities and witnessed new poll worker requirements, including increased training and the number of days they are needed, after the COVID-19 pandemic struck in 2019.

Because of the pandemic, 86 polling places were consolidated to 35, the county installed 30 ballot drop boxes and the polls were opened for four days that year.

From Saturday through Election Day, poll workers conducted voter health screenings, instructed voters on the need to wear masks and practice social distancing, and sanitized voting booths and other surfaces.

Most recently, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered that all voting be conducted by mail, and although citizens still have the ability to go to the polls, every registered voter is now issued a vote-by-mail ballot that can be deposited in a drop box or delivered to a polling place.