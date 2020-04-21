Santa Barbara County could begin reopening businesses in 4 to 6 weeks

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Businesses could begin reopening to get Santa Barbara County’s economic engine running in four to six weeks, according to a rough timeline laid out Tuesday for the Board of Supervisors, but some on the board and in the public don’t believe that’s fast enough.

The county is limited in what it can do, as it is bound by the governor’s health emergency declaration and orders, County Counsel Michael Ghizzoni told the board.

However one supervisor advocated for either liberally interpreting the governor’s reopening criteria or defying the orders outright to save businesses, jobs, people’s mental health, financial futures and perhaps even lives.

County officials said that a consultant is helping staff and stakeholders prepare a plan for a phased reopening, and they plan to be ready to go when the governor gives the word, whether the plan has been completed or not.

Nancy Anderson, assistant county executive officer, said Gov. Gavin Newsom’s release of six critical indicators prompted the county to consider economic reopening safely and efficiently with a phased plan expected to be ready in four to six weeks.