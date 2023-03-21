Santa Barbara County’s five elected department heads will have their salary increases tied to the urban consumer price index after the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday modified and adopted a resolution proposed by the Human Resources Department.

Supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution after it was revised in response to an objection raised by 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson, who said he couldn’t support the ordinance as it was written.

Nelson had no problem with the proposed 5% salary increase, noting many of the elected department heads are doing jobs that would bring them greater compensation in the private sector.

“What I can’t get to is the practice of providing sick leave,” Nelson said.

Elected officials don’t take paid sick days off, but under the county’s existing compensation and benefits ordinance for all department heads they are allowed to accrue those days for the purpose of calculating their retirement funds.

The proposed resolution would have ended that practice but only for future elected department heads, with those currently serving allowed to continue accruing sick days until they left office.

Nelson wanted the policy to end “now,” and 1st District Supervisor and Board Chair Das Williams agreed accruing sick days wasn’t logical.

“It does not make sense to me, from the sense that elected officials don’t take sick leave,” Williams said. “So why would they get sick leave accrued? So I really can’t argue against this … it makes eminent sense.”

The board agreed to trail the item to the end of the meeting to give county counsel time to research the legality of ending the accrual during an elected official’s term.

Human Resources Department Director Maria Elena De Guevara subsequently returned with revised language that said each elected department head “in office as of January 2023 shall no longer accrue sick leave.”

De Guevara noted the sick leave accrual would halt when the resolution becomes effective April 3.

“That satisfies what I hoped to accomplish,” Nelson said.

In August, the board granted a 2.5% raise for four elected department heads — sheriff, auditor-controller, treasurer-tax collector and clerk-recorder-assessor — and a 3.5% raise for the district attorney.

At that time, supervisors also directed Human Resources to return with a longer-term solution for providing salary increases to those five positions.

The policy approved Tuesday separates elected from nonelected department heads and grants a 5% raise to the five elected heads, effective Sept. 18 this year, at a cost of $93,210.

In subsequent years, salaries would be adjusted each October based on the urban consumer price index for the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area, which is also used for setting supervisors’ salaries, up to a maximum of 5%.

It also removes reimbursement for tuition and textbook costs as well as bilingual pay.

The policy was developed by the Human Resources Department staff working with the elected department heads, who agreed to the proposed changes but did not weigh in on the change to sick leave accrual at the meeting.

“This has been a really thorny issue,” noted 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.