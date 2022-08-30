Santa Barbara County ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a larger balance than anticipated, due to increased tax revenues and salary and benefit savings among four departments, according to the fourth-quarter budget report.
The General Fund has a projected balance of $22.4 million, or $8.9 million more than anticipated at the end of the third quarter, according to the report presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors by Steven Yee, fiscal and policy analyst.
While most tax revenues were all higher than budgeted, cannabis taxes didn’t fare so well.
“Cannabis tax revenue ended the year under budget by $10.3 million, while general revenues came in over budget by $16.2 million, which was driven by unusually high revenues that included [transient occupancy taxes], property taxes, property transfer taxes and sales taxes,” Yee said.
Departments that had balances in excess of $300,000 — the threshold for reporting — as a result of staffing vacancies included the Probation Department at $4.2 million, the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office at $534,000, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at $323,000 and the Auditor-Controller’s Office at $302,000.
Yee said the Sheriff’s Office had significant overruns in overtime costs at $8.6 million and pharmaceutical costs that exceeded budget by $572,000, but the office ended up with a balanced budget because of several factors.
Those included salary and benefit savings from unfilled vacancies, $2.2 million in direct pandemic response costs that were reimbursed by American Rescue Plan Act funds and $438,000 from Proposition 172 provided to mitigate overtime costs.
“So this is a zero-percent variance after we addressed the $2.2 [million] shortfall, so it’s not really a variance, it’s just that we allocated the money to make it no further variance?” asked 1st District Supervisor Das Williams.
Yee said that was correct.
“‘Cause otherwise, I was going to stand up and do cartwheels,” Williams said, apparently in reference to previous overtime cost overruns.
Yee said the County Executive Office will be returning in the fall to discuss staffing and policy recommendations to mitigate overtime issues.
Despite ending the year with a budget balance, Yee said the county must consider prior commitments made by the board and one-time needs in preparing next fiscal year’s budget.
Those include anticipated pension costs of $6 million to $8 million, he said, noting preliminary pension fund earnings estimates from the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, indicate a return of about zero percent against assumed earnings of 7%.
“And our county is not unique, as all pension funds throughout the state and country are facing the same challenge,” Yee added.
Other considerations are a $5 million reserve for uninsured litigation costs, $3 million for cash advances on debt-funded projects, $2.5 million for inflation on costs for previously approved projects and $2.2 million for projects and set-asides that were only partially funded in the current budget.
Williams asked that staff consider demolition of existing buildings to replace them with new buildings that will cost less in the long run, prioritizing projects that relieve the county of ongoing costs.
He also asked that purchase of a spectral imaging camera be considered for staff to find leaks from abandoned, orphaned and operational oil wells.
“Well, I think it's worth underscoring that we’re really coming out of rebounding from COVID, with TOT, property taxes, sales tax all up more than what we anticipated, so I think that’s really the good news,” Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.
But she added the state controller recently said a recession is underway, “so I think that’s the cautionary note that we may have hard times coming up. So my approach is to be as conservative as we can to help us weather difficult times.”