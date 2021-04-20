Santa Barbara County enters orange tier; restrictions on businesses loosened up

Santa Barbara County achieved orange tier status this week, and restrictions on businesses, organizations and individuals will loosen up at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The county’s change in status on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy was announced Tuesday morning by Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso at the Board of Supervisors meeting.
“We are in the orange tier,” Do-Reynoso told supervisors. “We have far more exceeded the [required] three weeks in red tier.”
The shift to the second-least-restrictive reopening tier will allow some businesses to begin indoor operations and increase the number of people they can serve, and people can again attend public gatherings and private events.
Restaurants indoor service rises to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, and wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, with no requirement to serve food or take advance reservations and no limit on hours or length of time people can stay.
Bars can now reopen outdoor operations; family entertainment centers can add indoor operations at 25% capacity or, if all guests are tested or all are fully vaccinated, at 50% capacity; and cardrooms and satellite wagering can add indoor operations at 25% capacity.
Although teleworking is still encouraged, offices can reopen with modifications.
Allowed amusement park and fair attendance jumped up to 25% indoors and out with time restrictions indoors, limited to in-state visitors and with other modifications and workers tested weekly.
At outdoor live events with assigned seating, attendance is now 33% of capacity, including suites at 25% capacity, with indoor concessions at designated locations and similar restrictions as amusement parks and fairs, although capacity can be boosted to 67% if all guests are tested or fully vaccinated.
Outdoor public gatherings can now be attended by 50 people, and indoor gatherings, while discouraged, can be attended by 25% of a venue’s capacity or 25 people, whichever is less.
Outdoor private events can be attended by 100 people or, if all can show proof of testing or full vaccination, up to 300 people, while 150 people are allowed at indoor private events if all are tested or show proof of full vaccination.
Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart asked what the distinction is between public gatherings and private events.
Do-Reynoso said gatherings are generally social, informal with no guest list required, vaccination or testing requirements and are usually held in a home or backyard, while private events are usually meetings, receptions or conferences with a guest list, vaccination and testing requirements and are held in a hotel or conference center.
“OK, so there’s still a lot of gray area here,” Hart responded.
Board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked if there are protocols for determining proof of vaccination, and Do-Reynoso said verifying a person’s status would be left up to an event organizer and the facility operator.
The move to the orange tier also lifted capacity restrictions on retail businesses and raised the maximum attendance at places of worship, museums, zoos, aquariums and movie theaters to 50% of capacity or, in the case of theaters, 200 people, whichever is less.
Gyms and fitness centers, including those located in hotels, can now serve 25% of their capacity and can open their indoor pools, although water parks and water slides must remain closed.
Do-Reynoso also updated the board on the department’s efforts to increase the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses delivered, the county’s declining case rates and the drop in the number of people being tested for the virus.
She said the county had distributed 7,280 first doses and 16,870 second doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines this week.
To date, 52% of county residents have received first doses of a vaccine, and 29% of the population is fully vaccinated, she said.
Fully vaccinated people can spend time with each other without masks or physical distancing and with people who are not fully vaccinated from a single household who are at low risk for serious COVID-19 disease, Do-Reynoso said.
Coronavirus: Impact, response to COVID-19 on the Central Coast
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories.
Several COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain available over the next five days for eligible Santa Barbara County residents at Dick DeWees Comm…
Santa Barbara County residents ages 16 and older will be able to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines as early as April 12, county public h…
Santa Barbara County residents 50 years of age and older now are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a community vaccination site in Lomp…
The spread of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County is continuing to slow, with the county's adjusted case rate dropping this week from 7.7 to 5.8 …
Coronavirus created a harrowing year in Marian Regional's ICU: 'You saw the best in people come out'
Every time registered nurse Kelly Stettmeier checks on a patient with a severe case of COVID-19, she must complete a complex "gowning" process…
The Santa Maria Bonita School District will initiate a return to in-person learning through a hybrid model in mid-April, with all grades expec…
Seniors in the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District could begin learning on campus as soon as mid-April, under a reopening plan for hy…
Santa Barbara County's rates for new COVID-19 cases, active cases and hospitalizations continue to follow an encouraging downward trend after …
As COVID-19 deaths began to peak in January, Arroyo Grande resident David Cuellar's world was rocked when three of his immediate family member…
Over 400 educators and classified school staff from across Santa Barbara County arrived Thursday at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center to receiv…
When Santa Maria resident Melissa Meza was hospitalized for COVID-19 last spring, her condition deteriorated to the point where she needed lif…
Changes are coming to Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 vaccine rollout over the next week, as the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes its w…
Santa Barbara County began a new COVID-19 vaccination chapter this week as officials expanded access to agriculture, food, emergency and educa…
As the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department prepares to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to educators, agriculture and food workers…
Santa Barbara County's elderly and Latinx residents continue to be impacted by COVID-19 at disproportionate rates compared to their population…
Community advocacy groups in Santa Barbara County are calling on Public Health officials to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine, a…
Severe weather conditions throughout the country have prolonged delays of Moderna vaccine deliveries to Santa Barbara County, causing nearly 2…
A small number of residents ages 65 to 74 in Santa Barbara County had the opportunity to register for COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday, with limi…
While Santa Barbara County moves closer to meeting state COVID-19 requirements for reopening schools, several logistical hurdles related to wi…
Residents between the ages of 65 and 74 in San Luis Obispo County are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, with appointments expected to be …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is prepared to support the reopening of elementary schools by urging the state to grant an e…
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced Jada Beaudet to finish her eighth grade year in distance learning, the 15-year-old and her family hoped her…
Santa Barbara County passed the 30,000-mark for COVID-19 cases on Monday, after the Public Health Department reported 380 new COVID-19 cases o…
The Santa Maria Health Care Center will offer free, walk-up COVID-19 testing for community members on Saturday, with no appointment required, …
Around half of Santa Barbara County health care workers eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have declined receiving any doses, county public hea…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
January was Santa Barbara County's deadliest month yet in the pandemic, with 131 individuals dying from COVID-19 in the first 31 days of the y…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will halt administration of initial vaccine doses for the next four weeks at distribution si…
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
Availability of vaccine appointments in Santa Barbara County is shrinking as public health officials await updates from the state and federal …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
Outdoor dining and indoor salon operations no longer will be restricted in Santa Barbara County after state officials lifted the regional stay…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are growing more concerned about the slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to the county, with offici…
Santa Barbara County public health officials announced Thursday that 3,900 Moderna vaccines have been approved for use after state officials r…
A year ago, facing competition from the Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise that had just opened a store in Santa Maria, locally owned Golden Don…
Over 17,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, including both first and second doses, now have been administered in Santa Barbara …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will pause all usage of a recent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine shipment after state health offici…
Community members ages 75 and older in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties can get their COVID-19 vaccines beginning next week, public …
Lompoc Valley Medical Center received an overwhelming surge of community members seeking vaccines last Wednesday after the hospital extended i…
As COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are opening new distribution sites for those in high…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
Santa Barbara County's COVID-19 increases grew more severe over the past four days, with few areas spared from spiking case rates and newly re…
FoodMaxx on South Broadway in Santa Maria closed Wednesday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 but reopened as usual Thursday after…
Santa Barbara County Public Health officials gave a grim overview of the county's COVID-19 status Tuesday, describing the debilitating effects…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
As Santa Barbara County homeless shelters like Good Samaritan in Santa Maria remain at capacity because of COVID-19 limits, staff are holding …
COVID-19 case surges and limited hospital staffing in Santa Barbara County have led to a dramatic decrease in overall ICU capacity, with adult…
Public school districts in Santa Maria and Orcutt have had no choice but to further delay plans for returning to in-person learning once again…
With Thanksgiving gatherings and travel leading to unprecedented COVID-19 case surges, Santa Barbara County health officials are looking ahead…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
'This vaccine gives us great hope': Marian Regional staff among first in county to receive Pfizer dose
An infectious disease specialist received his COVID-19 vaccine at Marian Regional Medical Center on Thursday as the cheers of nurses and staff…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county …
After submitting a request to the state this week to be excluded from the designated Southern California region — where dropping ICU capacity …
Hospital statistics on COVID-19 patients and answers to some questions about causes of death and testing numbers were delivered Dec. 8 in a re…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
As brick-and-mortar restaurants navigate the newest round of state COVID-19 restrictions, local food trucks are struggling to find places to s…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
Due to plunging ICU availability rates, the state's stay-at-home order will take effect in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, along w…
Santa Barbara County is on the brink of additional closures — prohibiting outdoor dining and shutting down salons — under a new regional stay-…
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
At the 'A' Street Café in Santa Maria — a breakfast and lunch eatery that offers employment and training opportunities to individuals with dis…
Many of Santa Barbara County’s small-business owners say they are drowning in a sea of purple as the governor’s tightened COVID-19 restriction…
Rising COVID-19 case rates are keeping Santa Barbara County trapped in the state's restrictive purple tier for a second week, as state officia…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
On the morning of March 13, Phyllis Sabo visited her husband, James, at Marian Extended Care Center during one of their regularly scheduled vi…
Santa Barbara County public health officials are bracing for increased hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19 over the coming weeks, …
Due to Santa Barbara County's status in the state's purple tier, all nonessential gatherings and activities will be restricted from 10 p.m. to…
With COVID-19 rates rising again in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are urging residents to continue seeking COVID-19 testing, e…
Santa Maria will receive more than $960,000 in a second round of COVID-19 federal CARES Act funding that will allow for increased rental assis…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
Clerical and management workers make up the sector most responsible for driving Santa Barbara County’s surge in COVID-19 cases during the firs…
Students within the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District will be required to Zoom into class more frequently this week under a new sch…
After temporarily closing due to a confirmed student COVID-19 case in early November, the number of COVID-positive students at St. Joseph High…
The rate of new COVID-19 cases being reported each day has remained relatively flat in Santa Barbara County overall, representing a much bette…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County residents will not see further reopenings for at least another two weeks, after increased COVID-19 case rates further dis…
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed an additional 24 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county's total number of …
While COVID-19 cases remain stable in Santa Barbara County, public health officials are concerned about another spike in cases due to gatherin…
A dramatic increase in the number of families in need has led the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to call for 1,000 more donated turkeys than…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Santa Maria civic leaders discussed economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and highlighted examples of the city’s resiliency and accompl…
A new initiative was launched this week by a coalition of educators and health-care providers to break the back of the COVID-19 pandemic in Sa…
An Orcutt couple has come up with an easier way to build a treat delivery system than one made internet-famous by a guy in Chicago, and they’v…
Following a severe coronavirus outbreak, skilled nursing facility Santa Maria Post Acute was declared COVID-free on Monday by the Santa Barbar…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
Around 30 parents and children from the Orcutt Union School District rallied on Wednesday afternoon to protest the district's recent decision …
As agricultural workers continue to have the highest COVID-19 case numbers in Santa Barbara County, workers who have tested positive and need …
Santa Barbara County remains stuck in the red tier of the state's COVID-19 reopening framework, with equity metrics and positivity rates meeti…
Hancock College will continue offering the majority of classes in a distance learning format in the upcoming spring semester, college official…
For Righetti senior Kidasi Nepa, the news that the Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District would not be returning to in-person learning u…
Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed on Friday that "several" residents have died in a COVID-19 outbreak…
Following seven months of closure with services mostly limited to online, community members once again will be able to browse books on the she…
Latinos, agricultural workers, 20-year-olds and the elderly have been affected by COVID-19 at levels disproportionate to their percentage of S…
A Tuesday health order from the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department permits the reopening of K-12 schools in the county and continue…
In order for Santa Barbara County to move into the state's next reopening tier, COVID-19 rates will need to brought down in the 21 most dispro…
The city of Santa Maria hit a new milestone Wednesday by reaching 4,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. While the city h…
Series: Recent Santa Barbara County Supervisors coverage
Read this collection of stories on Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors from the past year. Read all of our coverage of county government online.
A budget adjustment of $1.8 million to kick-start replacement of the seismically deficient Floradale Avenue bridge west of Lompoc was approved…
Santa Barbara County’s infrastructure for vaccinating people against COVID-19 is capable of tripling the number of doses currently being admin…
Santa Barbara County moved from the most-restrictive purple to the less-restrictive red tier on March 17 after the state hit its first COVID-1…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors didn’t discuss whether steadily increasing cannabis tax revenue should be viewed as one-time or …
On a split vote, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors OK’d funding for the Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission’s choice of …
An ordinance that would allow Santa Barbara County residents to serve and deliver food made in their kitchens failed to gel on March 9 after c…
Revenues coming in higher than anticipated in Santa Barbara County’s 2020-21 fiscal year budget indicate the General Fund could have a $4.9 mi…
Mom’s apple pie, dad’s gut-burning chili, grandma’s old-country spaghetti or Uncle Bob’s barbecued ribs could be served up to more than just f…
Although 1,649 complaints for COVID-19 restriction violations have been filed online in Santa Barbara County since Aug. 19, 2020, only a few e…
Ten companies that want to operate retail cannabis stores in Orcutt, Los Alamos and the Santa Ynez Valley made it to the third phase of Santa …
A number of locally initiated projects will likely be pushed to the back burner in a proposed Santa Barbara County Planning and Development De…
Santa Barbara County has produced far more total housing units in the unincorporated area over the past seven years than the number required b…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the second phase of a plan to address homelessness and asked the staff to come …
The percentages of races and ethnicities of those who have received COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Barbara County is not representative of its demo…
Amendments to the cannabis business licensing ordinance were unanimously approved Feb. 2 by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to i…
About 10% of Santa Barbara County residents have received COVID-19 vaccinations, and health officials said the reason for the relatively slow …
Santa Barbara County commercial tenants got another two months of protection from eviction for nonpayment of rent caused by COVID-19 when the …
An estimated 65% to 75% of the COVID-19 vaccine doses allotted to Santa Barbara County have been administered, while most of the statistics us…
In his first meeting as 4th District supervisor Tuesday, Bob Nelson was elected chairman and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann was elected…
Individuals eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County’s next phase of inoculations could begin receiving injections i…
In a small, private outdoor ceremony Jan. 4, new 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson was sworn into office by Santa Barbara County Superior Cou…
Leaders in government, business, education, medical care and other fields have called policy and procedural changes made in response to the CO…
While ICU capacity in Santa Barbara County remains well above that of surrounding areas, public health officials remain concerned about a spik…
As the economic climate continues to deteriorate amid the ever-tighter restrictions imposed by the governor in response to surges in COVID-19 …
Creating a long-sought secondary access to the Elks Unocal Event Center took another step forward this week with an Orcutt Community Plan amen…
Cannabis tax income continues to climb in Santa Barbara County, with revenue hitting $4.2 million in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal y…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors got some information about how COVID-19 has affected the local economy, including unemployment and m…
Facing a potential $300,000 increase in the general fund contribution to the Northern Branch Jail operational costs, the Santa Barbara County …
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Dec. 8 to send a letter to the governor asking for the Tri-Counties area to be sep…
More than 100 residents of rural Lompoc have petitioned the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to do something about the noise from an …
The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing …
Santa Barbara County health care workers and first responders could begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations as early as mid-December, but it mig…
Agricultural, business and residential electric service customers in Santa Maria, Solvang and unincorporated areas of northern Santa Barbara C…
Santa Barbara County is facing funding shortfalls over the next five years, even in the best of three possible scenarios, as revenues decline …
The wheels will start turning soon on a long-awaited project to help Santa Barbara County farmers develop agricultural tourism activities that…
Santa Barbara County will send a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to modify the new purple tier requirements in his Blueprint for a Safe…
A new online dashboard giving the public more data on COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County was unveiled Tuesday when the Board of Supervisors took…
Santa Barbara County’s unemployment rate has fallen to about half of its April spike brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s still runni…
Ordinance that would impose fines for violating health officer orders OK'd by Santa Barbara County supervisors on split vote
An ordinance that would allow certain Santa Barbara County personnel to issue citations leading to fines for violating county health officer o…
A consultant’s recommendations for improving cannabis permit and license application management, processing time and customer service are alre…
The Independent Redistricting Commission membership may not reflect the demographics of Santa Barbara County because age, gender and ethnicity…
Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors extended its protection for commercial tenants unable to pay rent because of COVID-19 impacts until …
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors disagreed, in whole or in part, to all but two of the 12 findings in a highly critical grand jur…
A resolution supporting Proposition 15, which would change the way property taxes are currently assessed on commercial and industrial properti…
Santa Barbara County finished the 2019-20 fiscal year with its general fund $3.8 million in the black, although the surplus was considerably l…
Work is expected to begin soon on developing a long-awaited ordinance to allow Santa Barbara County farms and ranches to host overnight guests…
Attitudes toward the state’s new COVID-19 metrics, county risk classification and blueprint to reopening the economy were divided on the Santa…
County health officer orders would become law and police and other designated officers could issue citations and fines against individuals who…
Santa Barbara County will use reserve funds and issue certificates of participation to pay for upgrading the Laguna County Sanitation District…
Supervisors voted 4-1, with 1st District Supervisor Das Williams dissenting, to approve the business operations and neighborhood compatibility…
Scoresheets for evaluating applicants for a limited number of cannabis retail storefront licenses will be considered Tuesday when the Santa Ba…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors this week approved Land Use and Development Code ordinance amendments in an effort to resolve so…
Santa Barbara County needs more data tracking in jail population reduction, criminal justice heads say
Santa Barbara County’s criminal justice leaders, speaking at a special Board of Supervisors meeting Thursday, supported expanding diversion pr…
Santa Barbara County’s process of regulating the cannabis industry was denounced by the 2020 grand jury in a scathing report that says supervi…
More than 90 people told the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors and staff that more must be done to address racism and inequalities in …
A total of $500,000 in unallocated funds was set aside to address public demands for reform of the criminal justice system by the Santa Barbar…
Public safety funding will increase $20.5 million over the amount budgeted for the current fiscal year after the Santa Barbara County Board of…
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday called for an end to systematic racism and supported peaceful protests in the wake of…
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.