Santa Barbara County enters orange tier; restrictions on businesses loosened up

Santa Barbara County achieved orange tier status this week, and restrictions on businesses, organizations and individuals will loosen up at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The county’s change in status on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy was announced Tuesday morning by Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso at the Board of Supervisors meeting.

“We are in the orange tier,” Do-Reynoso told supervisors. “We have far more exceeded the [required] three weeks in red tier.”

The shift to the second-least-restrictive reopening tier will allow some businesses to begin indoor operations and increase the number of people they can serve, and people can again attend public gatherings and private events.

Restaurants indoor service rises to 50% of capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, and wineries, breweries and distilleries can open indoors at 25% of capacity or 100 people, whichever is less, with no requirement to serve food or take advance reservations and no limit on hours or length of time people can stay.