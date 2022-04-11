While revenues remain relatively stable for the 2022-23 fiscal year, Santa Barbara County is facing a number of issues that will challenge its financial health and its return to “normal” after the pandemic, according to reports delivered Monday to the Board of Supervisors.
In the first day of budget workshops, supervisors heard presentations from 10 departments about their preliminary budgets, and most were positive about their outlook.
Eight departments are looking at adding 52 full-time equivalent employees to meet demands, although 14 are eligible for American Rescue Act Plan funding.
But recruiting and retaining employees is getting increasingly difficult, and the director of the Human Resources Department said the county must deliberately change its organizational culture by focusing on six goals.
“We must change our mindset,” Maria Elena De Guevara said. “Organizational culture happens by default or design, and by focusing on these specific goals for next year, we will move closer to intentionally designing an employee-centric, forward-leaning, future-ready organizational culture.”
Referring to “the Great Resignation” trend that started nationwide during the pandemic, she said employees are looking for “an inclusive and empowering workplace.”
De Guevara also said the county should do all it can to develop, listen to and grow the employees the county already has.
“If we can help, I think the board is willing to support you in that,” Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.
Other key challenges facing all county departments outlined by County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato included general post pandemic staff fatigue, legislative changes impacting staff resources and revenue loss, increased costs for insurance premiums and other charges becoming difficult to absorb and implementing major technology and programs that affect staff resources.
Assistant CEO Nancy Anderson said revenues from property taxes are projected to rise 4.6%, transient occupancy taxes to jump 23% and sales taxes to increase by 13.6%.
But cannabis taxes, originally projected at $19 million, were revised down to $16 million, which includes $1.1 million in taxes coming from storefront retail sales.
Combined with a funds carried over from the current fiscal year, a total of more than $25.5 million in cannabis revenues are available for allocation, and the uses recommended by staff total just over $22.4 million.
That would leave a balance of a little more than $3.1 million, some of which Treasurer-Tax Collector Harry Hagen would like to see directed to his department to address what he called a “structural deficit.”
He blamed that, in part, on cannabis funding his department is not receiving to support its cannabis-related work, and his preliminary budget includes eliminating four positions to make it balance.
Hagen said his department has only received $6,800 in cannabis funds over four years for cannabis licensing, tax collection and auditing work.
“The reality is, there are some real challenges in our department, and they need to be addressed,” Hagen said.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said he thought “in some ways, you’re a victim of your own success” because his department operates so efficiently, and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted Hagen has been good about “not asking [for things] when other people asked for a lot.”
Miyasato said Hagen had already brought up the issue with her office, and a meeting was scheduled to discuss ways to resolve the cannabis tax allocation.