A consultant said the Santa Barbara County Fire Department should expand its collection of data to better schedule personnel, allocate resources and recover costs from providing mutual aid assistance.
KPMG, which has been reviewing and evaluating the performance of all the county’s departments, also said County Fire should increase the number of performance measures it uses so it can evaluate the performance of each station, battalion and the department as a whole.
The report was delivered to the County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, when the fire chief said the consultant’s review was “painful” but the department agrees with most, but not all, of the recommendations, and many are already being implemented.
KPMG made six key recommendations but in the report to supervisors only outlined the top three, which involve data-driven deployment, performance management and financial management.
“The understanding and quantifying of the drivers of [service] demand and connecting these drivers into workload and resources can help the department utilize the right resources in the right place at the right time while improving the overall cost-effectiveness and maintaining the appropriate level of service needed to meet that demand,” said Caoimhe Thornton of KPMG.
Thornton said analyzing workloads as well as call volumes would improve efficiency and staffing levels.
“It’s important to note that while medical emergencies make up the majority of the department’s calls for service, they consume significantly less workload than fire-related calls,” Thornton said.
She pointed out medical emergencies make up 72% of the call volume but only 24% of the workload. Mutual aid requests represent only 3% of the call volume but account for 51% of the workload.
Analyzing call and workload levels would allow the department to use rapid-response vehicles for medical calls and increase the number of engines available for fire calls and mutual aid requests, Thornton said.
Thornton also said the department needs to monitor performance measures weekly or monthly and track costs and reimbursement, which she said especially falls short on mutual aid calls.
Second District Supervisor Das Williams asked if KPMG has seen a similar discrepancy in mutual aid reimbursement at departments around the state, and Bill Zizic, managing director, said yes because of the state reimbursement formula they use.
“If you look at the full cost of resources deployed in a mutual aid, you’re not going to get full reimbursement for all that,” he said. “That’s the way the system is set up.”
Responding to the report and its recommendations, Fire Chief Mark Hartwig said he sympathized with people undergoing exploratory surgery, which he compared to KPMG’s review of the department.
“In a commitment to do anything better and best, you have to look at yourself, and often when you look at yourself, you’re not as honest as when others look at you,” Hartwig said. “And so having somebody come in and look at things you don’t necessarily like to look at or haven’t looked at has been painful for us.”
While he said he didn’t see the value in tracking costs by tax rate area, he admitted the department’s inventory management program is “archaic, to put it nicely,” but noted that is a top priority for the department.
As for out-of-county mutual aid, Hartwig said the discrepancy between cost and reimbursement is 17% to 20%, and he defended the lack of reimbursement for in-county mutual aid.
“We know that helping our neighbor isn’t a ‘let me figure if this makes financial sense,’” he said. “We ask for help and we get help, and we do that by absorbing some of the costs associated with doing that.”