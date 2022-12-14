Although discretionary revenues are expected to be down from pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, Santa Barbara County officials are predicting the 2023-24 fiscal year budget will be partly sunny with a $1.38 million surplus.

But as county staff begins preparing next year’s budget, a number of uncertainties are clouding the financial situation, particularly how the state will deal with a projected $25 million deficit.

State funds make up about one-third of the county’s revenue.

“When the state sneezes, the counties catch the cold,” said County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato.

The county is also facing unknown cost increases on county projects that are already in the works, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

That may mean making some hard decisions on how to spend discretionary revenues and an unallocated $10 million fund balance from the 2021-22 fiscal year as well as the projects supervisors have listed as their priorities.

Even more troubling, county budget deficits are forecast for fiscal years 2024-25 through 2027-28, which may mean holding that fund balance to help deal with the predicted budget shortfalls.

“I want a great outlook the next four years, so that means saving that $10 million,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said.

Assistant County Executive Officer Nancy Anderson said property taxes, which make up 77% of the county’s discretionary revenue, are expected to increase 11.2% for the 2023-24 fiscal year due to major increases in properties’ assessed valuation this year.

That will mean an added $32.4 million in General Fund revenue next year. After that, property taxes are predicted to increase by 2.9% annually.

Because consumers are facing increased uncertainty over the economy, sales taxes are forecast to decline 1.6% next fiscal year, or $251,000 less than this year’s expected revenue.

Anderson said transient occupancy taxes are holding steady, with a projected increase of 1.3% next fiscal year, followed by a 2% decrease in 2024-25, then steady increases to 3% in the 2027-28 fiscal year.

“Cannabis tax revenues … continue to reflect volatility,” Anderson said, noting $16.3 million was budgeted for this fiscal year, but that may come up short by $6.5 million.

The projected total for next fiscal year is $14.8 million, assuming wholesale prices improve and new cultivators and retailers begin operating.

As for budget development policies, the county plans to retain those previously set by the board but proposed two new ones: allowing the county executive officer to recommend General Fund contributions to offset department rate increases and to set a minimum balance of Proposition 172 funds to mitigate Sheriff’s Office baseline overtime use and reimburse recruiting costs.

Sheriff’s Office overtime has been an ongoing issue for supervisors, and Anderson said overtime costs for this year are projected to be about $17 million. Last year, overtime costs were around $12 million.

She said her office plans to work with the Sheriff’s Office to track overtime cost generators to set a baseline that can be used for future budgeting.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked how much of that would be offset by salary savings from unfilled positions, which are also the source of most of the overtime.

“It’s quite a lot of it, it’s most of it,” responded Paul Clementi, chief of the Budget Division, who said the difference at year-end might be $1.5 million.

“The sky isn’t falling financially,” Nelson said. “As an organization, it’s not healthy to have that much overtime. … I think the public needs to know we are conservatively budgeted, and we are going to be at least handling it for now.

“But it’s going to be causing other problems and service level reductions — forced service level reductions — because of lack of staff in the future,” he said.

Supervisors were also asked if they had any priorities to add to the previous list identified for one-time funds.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said to deal with the problems of attracting and retaining employees and the cost of living, the county needs to address the housing issue.

He said the county should develop housing for its workforce on one of the properties it already owns, and the income from that could help with revenue shortfalls.

Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said in the context of workforce housing, the county should consider providing onsite childcare, but she also wanted to see the lack of restrooms in Los Olivos solved.

Nelson said Los Alamos has the same problem, and Lavagnino said he would like to see rural crime addressed.