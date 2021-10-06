Santa Barbara County has channeled more than $13.2 million to tenants and is preparing to expend another $16.6 million in rental assistance to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report from the Community Services Department.

The funds are from the first and second rounds of the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program sent directly to the county by the U.S. Treasury Department, according to a report presented to the Board of Supervisors this week by George Chapjian, department director.

Supervisors also received an overview of government regulations and the legal issues surrounding tenant eviction for nonpayment of rent as a result of the pandemic from Jennifer Smith, executive director of the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County.

The reports were part of the regular updates on the status of COVID-19 in the county from the Public Health Department, although board Chairman and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said the update delivered Tuesday will be the last presented during the discussion agenda.

Nelson said future updates will be provided as informational items on the administrative agenda.

County emergency rent assistance has been handled by the United Way of Santa Barbara County, which has expended all the initial allocation of more than $13.2 million and is now taking applications for the second round of more than $16.6 million.

Chapjian said the state has stopped accepting applications for its first-round allocation of almost $14.3 million for county residents but is continuing to process applications that were already received.

In addition, United Way will soon add the state’s second-round funding of more than $12.4 million to the application process.

“So we did have discussions with the state, and they are willing to allow us to expend their funds from the second round,” Chapjian said. “So I think that’s really good news for residents.”

In the first round of funding, United Way assisted 1,413 households, of which 1,313, or 92.9%, had incomes at or below 50% of the area median income. The median income of applicants was $25,728, while the average income was $64,884.

Chapjian said the average household size was three people, and the average rent assistance payout was $8,262.

Rental assistance will cover 100% of the rent in arrears and up to three months of prospective rent, limited to a maximum of 15 months for first-round funds and 18 months for the two rounds combined.

Assistance will also cover utility bills in arrears as well as prospective bills.

“So new with the ERA-2 round of funding is the availability of relocation assistance,” Chapjian said. “Landlords should be aware that ERA assistance can pay for a tenant’s moving to a new unit with security deposit, first- and last-month’s rent.”

Smith said the process for evicting tenants for nonpayment of rent starts with the tenant being served with a “notice to pay or quit,” which until October gave a tenant 15 days to pay. That has now been reduced to three days.

If the rent remains unpaid, the landlord then must file an eviction lawsuit to obtain a judge’s eviction order.

“We’re very lucky that in Santa Barbara County, before the judge makes an order, we require a settlement process and discussion to take place between the parties,” Smith said. “So as much as possible, we hope that the dispute can be resolved before going to trial.”

Once that eviction order is made, the tenant would receive a five-day notice before being physically evicted by the Sheriff’s Office.

Through the end of September 2020, tenants were protected from ever being evicted if they gave their landlords a declaration of hardship within the 15-day rent demand period.

But if the back rent wasn’t paid between September 2020 and the end of September 2021, the tenant could be evicted after Oct. 1 — unless the tenant paid 25% of the rent due, in which case the tenant could never be evicted for not paying the full amount due.

Smith noted a tenant would still owe the back rent and might be sued by the landlord to obtain it.

However, she said, up through March 2022, a landlord must apply for rent assistance before evicting a tenant.

“So, basically what this really means and really emphasizes is that rental assistance … remains absolutely critical,” Smith said. “It’s still available today.”

She added, “What this pandemic has really demonstrated is … how dangerous housing instability can be.”