The number of people who are homeless in Santa Barbara County fell slightly from 2022, but the number of those living in Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley increased, based on preliminary results from this year’s Homeless Point-in-Time Count.

Volunteers counted 1,887 homeless individuals countywide during the Jan. 25 count, representing a 3.7% decrease from the 1,962 counted in 2022, according to statistics released Thursday by the county.

In Santa Maria, the number of homeless counted rose from 457 in 2022 to 472 this year, and in Santa Ynez Valley, the number climbed from 12 in 2022 to 20 this year.

The number of homeless counted in Guadalupe also rose, climbing to eight from the two counted in 2022, while in Lompoc the number fell from 290 in 2022 to 233 this year.

In other unincorporated areas of the North County, the number of homeless fell from 79 in 2022 to 47 this year, the statistics showed.

The South Coast area of the county accounted for the majority of homeless individuals with 1,107, or 59% of the total, with the 780 in the North County representing 41%.

Carpinteria and Goleta also experienced an increase in the number of homeless counted, although the numbers in other South Coast communities dropped, according to the statistics.

Although county officials said more than 1,000 homeless individuals found permanent housing in the last couple of years, the number of homeless counted each year has remained relatively steady in the 1,800 to 1,900 range, which is due to more people becoming homeless all the time.

“There is a consistent inflow of persons accessing homeless services for the first time,” said Kimberlee Albers, county homeless assistance programs manager. “We must prevent people from losing their housing to truly reduce the numbers.

“Soaring rents and lack of affordable housing are driving families and individuals into homelessness,” she added.

Still, the reduction in the number of homeless individuals counted was credited to the Community Action Plan to Address Homelessness adopted in 2021 by the County Board of Supervisors, the county’s cities and the Santa Maria/Santa Barbara County Continuum of Care, which conducts the annual count.

Following the plan’s adoption, 140 shelter beds and more than 800 permanent housing units were added to the homelessness response system, and 1,050 individuals transitioned from homelessness to permanent housing “despite soaring rents and an extremely low rental vacancy rate in 2022,” a county spokeswoman said.

In addition, the county resolved 154 homeless encampments, said Kelsey Gerkins Buttitta, county communications manager and public information officer.

Buttitta said the Department of Housing and Urban Development helped the effort by providing 272 long-term rental subsidy vouchers to the Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County housing authorities, which used them to provide homes for hundreds of individuals and families.

“This program has been instrumental in the County of Santa Barbara’s efforts to house vulnerable and chronically homeless residents across our communities,” said Sylvia Barnard, chair of the Continuum of Care.

More interim housing is currently being developed, including the 94 individual supportive housing units of Hope Village on county-owned land in Santa Maria.

The Village is the result of a public-private collaboration of Good Samaritan Shelters, Fighting Back Santa Maria, Dignity Health and Marian Regional Medical Center, DignityMoves and the county.

“Hope Village is a necessary and temporary first step in addressing the homeless problem in the Santa Maria Valley,” 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson said. “The services, sanctuaries and security needed for the unhoused will be present each day to ensure they can overcome their individual issues and move forward as a member of our community.”

Mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Homeless Point-in-Time Count serves as a snapshot of homelessness in the county on a single night.

Local governments use the statistics from the count to devise programs to help their local homeless populations as well as to apply for grants and other funding.