Santa Barbara County has a new Public Health Department director and a new agricultural commissioner — or will have as of Jan. 23, when their jobs begin — after the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved their hiring and salaries Tuesday.

Dr. Mouhanad Hammami will take over as the director of the Public Health Department, while Jose Chang will assume the role of agricultural commissioner and sealer of weights and measures.

Here's a look at their backgrounds and careers:

Mouhanad Hammami

Hammami has more than 20 years of experience in public government administration and healthcare, according to Mona Miyasato, county executive officer.

He will assume the duties from Daniel Nielson, who was appointed interim public health director following the departure of Van Do-Reynoso in July 2022.

Nielson will continue to lead the Santa Barbara County Social Services Department.

Hammami’s biweekly salary will be $10,152, plus benefits.

“Dr. Hammami is just what our county needs as we move forward from the pandemic, said Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann. “He is going to be a great asset to the county, leading the strategy to improve health for all individuals and improve the underlying social determinants of health in our communities.”

Hammami said he’s excited to be joining the county’s public health team and expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him by Miyasato and the Board of Supervisors to lead the department.

“This is such an important time for public health as we are recovering from a pandemic that reaffirmed the importance of public health,” he said. “It is a great honor and a privilege to serve residents of Santa Barbara County in ensuring that all their health and wellbeing needs are met as we advance towards a ‘One Healthy, Santa Barbara County.’”

Most recently, Hammami served as the chief health strategist for Wayne County, Michigan, helping to guide the most populous county in that state through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assembled the Covid Command Center and team to address that county’s pandemic preparedness efforts; expanded testing and established and implemented a vaccination plan.

Prior to that, he spent 18 years in the healthcare field for Wayne County, including as director and chief health officer for the Department of Public Health, Veterans and Community Wellness.

During his time at Wayne County, Hammami implemented a “no wrong door” customer referral management system, integrated clinical services into the Public Health Department, forming a “wrap around” model of care delivery, and established new health centers in underserved areas.

He also served as a senior vice president at a nonprofit health care system operating 94 hospitals in 22 states.

Hammami is a medical graduate of Aleppo University, Syria, who completed his postdoctoral research in pediatrics at the Newborn Center of the University of Tennessee in Memphis.

He accepted a faculty appointment at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan, and a research position at the Detroit Medical Center Department of Pediatrics.

He earned a master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Michigan.

Jose Chang

Chang is currently the assistant agricultural commissioner and sealer in Monterey County, a position he’s held since 2019, and will assume his duties in this county from Cathy Fisher, who is retiring after 12 years as agricultural commissioner.

His biweekly salary will be $7,782, plus benefits, for overseeing a department with a budget of more than $7 million and 37 full-time employees.

Chang has worked in the agriculture, weights and measures field since 2006, serving in various positions for Napa County before moving to Monterey County, Miyasato said.

As the assistant agricultural commissioner in Monterey County, he handled a budget of $13 million and a staff of 80.

He also served as the president of the California Association of Standards and Agricultural Professionals in 2018-19.

Chang grew up in an agricultural family, studied agriculture at UC Davis and has spent his career working to protect and promote agriculture in the California Agricultural Commissioner System.

“The experience, skill set and education I have gathered over the past 18 years have led me to this position,” Chang said. “I have worked in Napa where wine grapes are the primary crop and, as you know, wine grapes are one of the top agricultural commodities here.

“In addition, working in Monterey County I acquired knowledge and experience of the vegetable and fruit crops grown there, ranging from strawberries to broccoli, which have tremendous economic value in Santa Barbara County.”

Hartmann said Chang will be “a wonderful addition to the county.”

“Agriculture is a vital pillar in the economic structure of our county, and with Jose’s background in other California counties that focus on agriculture and his familiarity with our top crops, he has a good understanding of just how important the work he will be doing is for our whole community,” Hartmann said.

Chang earned a bachelor of science degree in plant biology from UC Davis and is bilingual in English and Spanish.