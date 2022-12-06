More than 60 fees for using parks and other facilities owned by Santa Barbara County will be going up Jan. 4 next year after the Board of Supervisors approved the increases Tuesday.

Supervisors voted 4-1, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson dissenting, to approve increasing 64 fees, adding two new fees and eliminating seven fees, as recommended by the Community Services Department staff.

The new fees are expected to increase department revenues by $700,000 per year.

Nelson voted “no” on the increases because the staff report said the increases would help cover rising expenses but it didn’t provide estimated expenses next year.

“I don’t think cost recovery should be the goal with parks,” Nelson said, adding that often parks are frequently used by “people who don’t have a lot.”

“If it’s offsetting costs, I have an issue with that, potentially,” he said. “If it’s to reinvest, that’s a whole ‘nother discussion. … I’m not a big fan of raising fees, and so it’s got to be a business case that I can go out and defend to my constituents.”

Ryder Bailey, the department’s chief financial officer, said it is too early in the budget process to make those estimates, but he noted the first thing that’s considered is the growth in salary, benefits, cost-of-living increases and retirement contributions, which usually equal a $300,000 to $400,000 deficit.

That doesn’t include supplies and materials, he added.

Sherman Hansen, the department’s business manager, said the price increases will not recover all costs.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said he supports the increase in camping fees because if they’re too cheap, they encourage people from out of the area to use the facilities, but if they’re kept higher, it allows locals more opportunity to use them.

Camping and other fees at Cachuma Lake were among those being raised, including second vehicle fees rising from $10 to $15, boat launch fees increasing from $13 to $15 and off-season tent camping sites going from $25 to $30 and peak season rising from $30 to $35.

Currently, cabin rentals range from $150 to $175 for weekends and $125 to $150 for weekdays, and those will rise to $200 and $175, respectively, and rates for all group camping sites will increase by 5%.

The cost to rent the Live Oak Camp will increase from $1,000 to $1,400.

Day use fees will remain unchanged, but fees for athletic fields at Waller Park and Orcutt Community Park will move to tiered rates that will leave costs unchanged for local youth sports organizations but will increase for sports groups from outside the area and add tournament fees due to increased demand from those groups.

Fees for the Junior Lifeguard two-week session, including for siblings, will be decreased, falling from $315 to $250 for the regular session and from $275 to $225 for siblings enrolled at the same time.

Santa Barbara Courthouse use for weddings will also increase, going from $900 to $1,000 for the gardens and $400 to $500 for the Mural Room.

Lompoc Veterans Building special event fees will rise from $400 to $600 for the Auditorium Room and from $200 to $300 for the Banquet Room.

However, veterans organizations will still be allowed to use the facilities for free as will individual veterans for such things as funerals.