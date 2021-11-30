Options for supervisorial district boundaries have been narrowed to five by the Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission, which has three meetings left to reduce the choices to one.

The first of the three meetings is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Board Hearing Room of the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Building, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

The commission's next meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in the County Planning Commission Hearing Room, 123 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

The final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 — the deadline for the commission to adopt the final map — also in the Planning Commission Hearing Room.

Residents can join the meetings in person, via Zoom and by telephone, a commission spokesman said.

To reach the five finalists, commission members had to wade through about 100 maps, most of which were drawn by members of the public using interactive mapping tools on the redistricting website.

Those were narrowed to 10 and then to the five maps now being considered, all of which came from the public.

Some have geographic areas that vary radically, but all are very close in their population deviation, maximum percentage of Latino voters and the number of communities that are split by boundary lines.

“When you start with over 100 [maps], there’s some good stuff in there,” Glenn Morris, chairman of the commission, said Tuesday.

National Demographics Corp. was hired by the county to refine the submitted maps and draw the final versions and is now working on tweaks to the five maps suggested by commission members, Morris said.

“I think tomorrow we’ll probably see more than five [maps],” Morris said. “I think we’ll see like 5 and 5A, something like that. … Then it really becomes, I think, in my opinion, like, ‘Yeah, Guadalupe with Santa Maria or Orcutt?’”

He added, “I think it will be interesting because commissioners are going to weigh in more.”

Morris said the commission’s goal for Wednesday’s meeting is to get the choice down to two or three maps, then at Saturday’s meeting get down to one.

Commissioners would then officially vote on adopting that map at the Dec. 8 meeting.

That decision will be final — “unless someone decides to take us to court,” Morris said — and will determine how the county’s five supervisors are elected for the next 10 years.

Ideally, each district should have a population of about 89,300, but there are other criteria to be considered in drawing the boundaries, as specified by the county ordinance.

Deviations among the maps range from a high of 9% to a low of 0.6%. The maximum Latino citizen voting-age population ranges from 59% on two maps to 68% on two maps and 67% on the fifth.

Districts must be geographically contiguous and as compact as possible, and communities of interest should not be divided by district boundaries.

A community of interest is defined as “a contiguous population that shares common social and economic interests” in the county ordinance.

Four of the maps split five places, while the fourth splits only three.