An interactive map showing areas that could be rezoned to provide housing or higher-density housing has been launched by the Santa Barbara County Planning and Development Department in advance of public workshops on the Housing Element update.

The map shows sites that might be rezoned, has layers that can be changed to show various elements and allows viewers to type in their addresses to see potential sites for rezoning and currently proposed housing projects in their area, a department spokesman said.

The map may be accessed by visiting https://sbcopad.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=9375e0705e864eada0ff535c23ba99ac.

General Plan Housing Elements must be updated periodically and include the individual government agency’s ability to provide the amount of housing the state says is needed to meet population growth.

The updated Santa Barbara County Housing Element must show the state the county is capable of accommodating 5,664 new housing units over the next eight years, according to Planning and Development Department information.

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments determined the county’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment allocation, but that doesn’t mean the county must build that number of units.

Instead, it means the county must plan for that many units and be able to absorb them in the Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Ynez and Cuyama valleys, which means some parcels must be rezoned to accommodate the required number of units.

In some cases, the type of development currently allowed on properties may change to allow residential instead of commercial uses or to allow both commercial and residential uses in commercial zones, the spokesman said.

Parcels that are already zoned for residential use may be rezoned to increase the density — the total number of units — allowed on those sites.

The interactive map displays 45 sites throughout the unincorporated county that are identified as potential rezones.

More potential rezones are shown than are needed to meet the state’s housing requirements and will provide county decision makers flexibility in determining the sites to be rezoned, the spokesman said.

The Planning and Development Department is encouraging the public to provide input on the potential rezoning sites by attending one of the upcoming Housing Element workshops, either in person or remotely through Zoom.

Spanish language interpretation will be available both in person and on Zoom.

During the workshops, attendees will learn about the process of updating the Housing Element, the work completed to date and important information related to regional housing needs within the county's unincorporated areas, the spokesman said.

The workshops will also include a facilitated discussion where participants can share their ideas about ways to inform policies and strategies related to housing.

A workshop on Wednesday will be held in Santa Maria to discuss potential housing sites in the North County unincorporated communities of Orcutt, Mission Hills, Santa Ynez and New Cuyama.

A subsequent workshop Thursday will be held in Santa Barbara to discuss potential housing sites in the South Coast unincorporated communities of Goleta and Carpinteria valleys.

For new information about the Housing Element update, visit www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update.

To sign up for project notifications, visit https://signup.e2ma.net/signup/1883430/1753150/.