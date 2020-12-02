Santa Barbara County Jail population declining, but crime rate rising

The Santa Barbara County Jail population has declined since the spring protests over racial equity in the criminal justice system, continuing a trend that began five years ago, but the crime rate in unincorporated areas of the county is rising, according to reports delivered to the Board of Supervisors.

Fifteen steps taken by the criminal justice system to reduce the jail population and promote racial equity were outlined for the board Tuesday in a hearing that lasted more than 5½ hours.

Many of the more than 30 speakers during some 2½ hours of public comment were critical of the county for not making greater progress and not establishing a law enforcement oversight committee, and some repeated calls for defunding the Sheriff’s Office and putting that money into mental health and rehabilitation programs.

But supervisors praised the various department heads and their staffs for the changes made and programs implemented or enhanced since the board’s first hearing on the subject in June and second hearing in July, although the staff noted some of the programs have been in operation or the planning process for years.

“To realize what changes have happened in a short amount of time … I’m shocked at what our criminal justice partners have done,” said 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino, who later noted he represents Santa Maria, which is about 72% Hispanic.