Two programs to prepare for climate change impacts have been launched by Santa Barbara County through the 2020 One Climate Initiative that looks at interrelated ways to deal with rising global temperatures.
County officials said they plan to provide a variety of opportunities for the public to become involved in the two planning processes in the coming year.
“Community participation is vital, as these plans will shape our region’s future to be more equitable, more resilient and environmentally conscious,” Board of Supervisors Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said.
One program will focus on environmental justice — providing equal treatment to everyone in environmental issues. The other is aimed at providing adequate future housing at all income levels, a county spokesman said.
One Climate’s new Environmental Justice Element will identify strategies to reduce pollution exposure, improve air quality and promote access to public facilities, healthy foods, safe and sanitary homes and physical activity.
It will also prioritize improvements and programs in communities with persistent disparities in environmental health issues, said Garrett Wong, the county’s climate program manager.
Later this year, county officials intend to present an Environmental Justice Community Art Showcase of works by artists of all skill levels expressing what environmental justice means to county residents.
Entries are currently being reviewed for inclusion in the showcase, which was developed in conjunction with the County Office of Arts & Culture to raise awareness of environmental justice issues.
The Housing Element will develop an inventory of undeveloped or underdeveloped parcels to determine how much housing is possible and will update zoning policies and housing programs to ensure the county can meet future regional housing needs, Wong said.
The new elements represent the next step in a process the county started in 2019 after recognizing climate change has the potential to severely impact not only certain geographic areas but also particular social groups.
That year, representatives of environmental and social justice organizations as well as historically marginalized communities were gathered to form the Equity Advisory and Outreach Committee.
Members provided guidance, input and feedback on various One Climate Initiative projects.
Last year, county residents participated in developing the Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment, 2030 Climate Action Plan and Active Transportation Plan through six workshops, 12 town hall meetings, four listening sessions and 24 stakeholder meetings.
Participants provided comments on the various activities through the One Climate website.
The county, city of Santa Barbara and Tri-County Regional Energy Network worked with the Promotores Network to expand its efforts with Spanish- and Mixtec-speaking residents and businesses.
Through the collaboration, community-based outreach workers are being trained in sustainability and urban planning issues, then will be deployed countywide to raise awareness and participation in planning and programs.
