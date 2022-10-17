Santa Barbara County Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2023 platform of legislative principles, issues, projects and programs for advocacy, funding requests and legislation.
Public review and input on the draft Legislative Platform is being sought prior to Oct. 21, as the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review the draft platform Nov. 7, a county spokesman said.
The draft platform is available for review on the County Executive Office website at https://content.civicplus.com/api/assets/c06145a6-f918-4794-b393-a87c4455bea9?cache=1800.
To provide input on the Legislative Platform, contact Jasmine McGinty at jmcginty@countyofsb.org or 805-448-4028.
The Legislative Program Committee is an advisory body to the Board of Supervisors that develops and tracks county-sponsored legislative actions with the assistance of county departments and legislative advocates in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento.
The committee meets almost monthly, and each year it drafts a proposed Legislative Platform that is recommended to the Board of Supervisors for review and approval.
Once the Legislative Platform is adopted by the board, a variety of strategies are used to advance the principles and Legislative Platform planks.
Pending legislation of interest to the county is tracked, and status updates are provided by legislative advocates to the committee and the Board of Supervisors.