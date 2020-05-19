Santa Barbara County meets all state's criteria for allowing more businesses to open

Once the state posts the attestation and Readiness and Containment Plan and the county’s public health officer issues orders for various industries, businesses that self-certify they meet the orders and guidelines can reopen their doors.

That would include dining at restaurants, shopping malls, offices, personal services, schools and child care businesses.

James noted there are some inequities, including wine tasting not being allowed until the next phase even though dining in restaurants will be allowed in this phase.

Terri Nisich, assistant county executive officer, said if business owners want to make major modifications to help them take full advantage of reopening, they may need to obtain permits and pass inspections, although some may choose to reopen and make those modifications later.

The RISE Guide is posted for public comments at ReadySBC.org and includes links to guidelines and checklists businesses can use to self-certify they are ready to reopen.

“Our goal is to make this exceptionally easy,” Nisich said.

But Ansorg also noted the RISE Guide is a “living document” that may change in response to any new guidelines released by the state.

“Changes are so frequent and so rapid, no document is valid for more than a week,” Ansorg said.

Van Do-Reynoso, director of the Public Health Department, said as of Monday, the county had recorded 1,496 total cases of COVID-19, with 959 of those active, 526 fully recovered, and 43 patients hospitalized.

The state criteria call for an average of 7% or less change in hospitalizations over seven days, and Do-Reynoso said the county’s average is 2.8%.