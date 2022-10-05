In a split vote Tuesday, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors directed the staff to begin preparing an ordinance that would ban natural gas and require all-electric appliances in new homes and commercial buildings.

Supervisors voted 3-2, with 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson and 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino dissenting.

As proposed by staff, the ordinance would not only apply to new construction but also to additions and major renovations but could include exemptions for such things as restaurants, laboratories in medical and scientific buildings and structures where electrification would not be feasible or not in the public interest.

Although not included in the motion, some supervisors said exemptions should also be considered for agriculture and those who cook ethnic foods.

Staff recommended the ordinance be based on health and safety concerns, rather than on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, expanding renewable energy use or increasing energy efficiency, which would create a more complicated process and, in some cases, require California Energy Commission approval.

It was one of four options presented to supervisors for a "building decarbonization policy" presented to supervisors and the only one recommended by staff.

In a report to the board, Garrett Wong, the county’s climate program manager, said burning natural gas affects a home’s air quality by releasing nitrogen dioxide, formaldehyde and carbon monoxide and can increase asthma rates in children.

Wong said natural gas consists mostly of methane, a greenhouse gas that is 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide in its impact on global warming, and cited leaks in natural gas pipelines and the danger of explosions and fires.

During public comment, one speaker said the North County supervisors might oppose the ordinance because it represents more regulation, but Nelson said that characterization wasn’t accurate.

“What I struggle with is regulations that don’t make sense,” Nelson said, noting the natural gas infrastructure is already in place. “It feels like we’re heads-in-the-sand here.”

He said people who cook ethnic food will not use electric appliances, the ordinance will affect people of color the most and any electrification ordinance should include as many exemptions as possible.

“We have a new energy boogeyman, and it’s now natural gas,” Lavagnino said, pointing out the state plans to ban natural gas and require electrification in 2029.

“I don’t like bans and mandates,” he said. “We have enough gas reserves for the next 50 years. It’s plentiful, it’s cheap.”

But 1st District Supervisor Das Williams said the natural gas networks are not well maintained, natural gas prices right now are extremely volatile and electrification would help shift the peak power load away from 9 p.m.

“We have all kinds of mandates in our building codes … and now this is another standard,” said Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart agreed the issue will become moot when the state regulations become effective in 2029, but he asked if an ordinance would benefit the county and its residents.

“The only question is, does it help us to help our constituents to accelerate that [electrification], and I think it does,” Hart said. “To me, delivering that benefit to constituents sooner and contributing to the effort to protect our planet is imperative. … This is a momentous day.”