Santa Barbara County is expected to have at least two ambulance services next year after the Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed Tuesday to provide the service through nonexclusive contracts.

Both American Medical Response, which currently holds the exclusive contract to provide ambulance services in the county, and County Fire Department are expected to apply for one or more of three levels of operating permits that will be offered, but other companies also could apply for one of the permits.

With the vote, supervisors approved the first reading of an ordinance that will rescind the current County Code Chapter 5 that calls for an exclusive ambulance service contract and will replace it with a new chapter that will make the service nonexclusive.

The new ordinance won’t become effective until the board approves a second reading of the ordinance, expected to take place as an administrative agenda vote during a June 20 meeting the board agreed to add to the 2023 schedule Tuesday.

After the county sent out a request for proposals to provide the county with ambulance services, AMR and County Fire both submitted proposals, and AMR’s plan was named the best following a review by a selection committee.

County Fire appealed the decision twice, losing both times, and on April 4, the board directed the staff and the Local Emergency Management Services Agency to look at creating a nonexclusive ambulance system.

The system they developed after reviewing other counties’ ordinances was presented to the board Tuesday by Public Health Department Director Mouhanad Hammami, who related his recent experience with an unresponsive man where the Santa Barbara City Fire Department arrived in 4 minutes to handle the situation.

“So we are sometimes so focused on who is providing what,” he said. “Meanwhile, the answer should be who is showing up and how are we serving the public.”

Under the new system, applications for operating permits will be reviewed by the LEMSA director, currently Nick Clay, serving as the hearing officer and an Emergency Medical Care Committee.

Applicants that meet required criteria will be referred to the Board of Supervisors, which will make the final decision on whether to award permits.

The three levels to be offered are Emergency Medical Services Calls, those coming in through the 911 system; Inter Facility Transfer and Special Event Standby; and Critical Care Transfer.

Those holding a single permit will only be able to respond to those types of calls, so it’s likely applicants will seek all three permits to maximize their services, although companies could seek just to provide a single service.

Supervisors supported the proposed new system, but Andy Caldwell, the only public speaker, representing the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, who said his organization had a problem with the process.

Caldwell said the county put potential ambulance service providers and the staff through the RFP process for an exclusive contract, and AMR came out as the No. 1 choice.

But then the board suddenly changed its mind and decided to go with a nonexclusive contract, which he said a county presentation said no other county is using and although there was no analysis of whether the county can support two or more services.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson said Caldwell’s statements were “absolutely not true” and that “extensive analysis” had been done, and he asked County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig to elaborate.

Hartwig said companies that submitted proposals as well as some that did not all did “extensive analysis,” and County Fire had multiple consultants look at the economic viability of such a system.

He said the county would have to look at how resources are deployed and how ambulances will be distributed.

He also said that of the 325 ambulance service zones in the state, one-third are using nonexclusive contracts.

Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann said during the process the county found the “exclusive system decreed by the state really hemmed us in.”

“This board is committed to creating an integrated system of emergency care that includes dispatch, community paramedicine, co-response, Cal AIM, community benefit programs and ambulance services and expanding the appropriate transport destinations to include not only hospitals but sobering centers, crisis stabilization units and more,” Hartmann said.

“And all of this is to create a greater effectiveness and efficiency in our overall system … and I think this ambulance transportation is just one aspect of this overall system that we’re really trying to put into place to make it a better system for all of our residents,” she said.