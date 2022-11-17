The possibility of rezoning or upzoning land to potentially accommodate housing or higher-density housing was explained to members of the public Wednesday night in a workshop conducted in Santa Maria by the Santa Barbara County Planning Department.

About 25 people attended the workshop in person in the Supervisors Hearing Room at the Joseph E. Centeno Government Administration Building, while another 50 participated remotely via Zoom.

Potential clusters of high-density housing, requirements for parking, the availability of water, the costs involved in creating housing for low- and very-low-income families and the effectiveness of a program environmental impact report were among the concerns raised by attendees.

Planning and Development Department representatives said the concerns raised at the workshop would be considered as they move forward with updating the Housing Element of the County Comprehensive Plan.

The workshop was held as part of that process, which is required every eight years by the state.

A major part of the update is to assure the state that the county has the ability to provide the number of housing units specified in the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which the state has set at 5,664, with 1,522 of those in the North County.

Staff said the county doesn’t actually have to add that many houses, but it must show that many can be built, which means having enough land zoned for residential uses.

To do that, the county will need to rezone some parcels not currently zoned for housing and upzone parcels that are zoned for residential use in order to allow higher densities.

The Planning and Development Department has identified 21 sites that could be rezoned or upzoned, of which 11 are located in Orcutt, two along Union Valley Parkway in an area Santa Maria is considering annexing, six in New Cuyama, one in Santa Ynez and one in the Mission Hills/Vandenberg Village area.

Those sites — chosen based on such criteria as proximity to jobs, businesses, transportation and other resources, topography and environmental constraints — are identified on an interactive map that can be viewed by the public online.

“We’re considering more properties than we need,” said Jessi Steele, one of the project planners, so the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors will have options to consider.

Mission Hills resident Joy Hoover asked about how many units the county was considering for her area, noting the high-density Brisa Encina project is proposed for a site across the street from two parcels, Fong 1 and Fong 2, identified for potential rezoning.

Allen Bell, a supervising planner in the Long Range Planning Division, said the Brisa Encina project is proposing 49 units, and those have been included in the Regional Housing Needs Allocation.

Planner Eva Marrero said the proposed density of the Fong properties is 70 units for Fong 1 and 45 units for Fong 2.

Hoover said with Brisa Encina, that would total about 165 units.

“That’s a lot of units for that little corner where my son catches the bus every morning,” she said. “Are you going to take into consideration that that’s a lot of units to jam into one community?”

Planner Selena Evilsizor said the environmental impact report would consider worst-case scenarios for such projects.

However, Marell Brooks, president of the grass-roots Citizens Planning Association, questioned the adequacy of the program environmental impact report.

The staff responded that the state is requiring the PEIR, although not the Department of Housing and Community Development but the Department of Environmental Protection.

One issue the county is facing is that of the 1,522 units it must accommodate in the North County, 564 must be for very-low-income families and 243 must be for low-income residents, while 229 would be for moderate-income families and 486 for above moderate-income residents.

While there is a surplus of units for moderate- and above-moderate –income residents, there is a 503-unit shortfall for low- and very-low-income families.

“The reason there’s a shortfall … is the cost to deliver those units,” said Frances Romero of TW Land Planning, adding that it’s very difficult to do without some kind of subsidy, otherwise it’s unprofitable.

Jay Higgins told planners it’s very expensive to develop parking for high-density housing and asked if there’s a plan to relax parking requirements.

Bell said that’s something that could be considered.

But that drew objections from audience members who live in the Rice Ranch and Santa Ynez areas, who said without adequate parking, streets are lined with residents’ cars.

One said on a street in his neighborhood, there is one on-street parking for seven residents.