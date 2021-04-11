Santa Barbara County Parks to open Live Oak Trail to hikers this week

Despite equestrians pleas to restrict Live Oak Equestrian Trail to horseback riders, Santa Barbara County Parks Department is moving forward on a pilot program that will open up the route to hikers this week.

However, a county supervisor said dogs, bicycles and motorcycles will not be allowed on the trail that starts east of Cachuma Lake and winds into the mountains along its north side.

Considered moderately difficult, Live Oak Trail starts at Live Oak Camp off Highway 154 and loops more than 100 miles up and down hillsides, along ridge tops and through open valleys.

Stock water is available along the way, and the trail “could easily be ridden for several days without backtracking,” according to the Trailmeister.com website.

Herds of wild horses, mountain lions, bears, bobcats and deer populate the 9,000 acres of open land surrounding the trail that, except for an occasional hiker, has been used primarily by riders on horses and mules since it opened in November 1987.