Santa Barbara County planners delay Orcutt housing project decision over density, traffic, more

Small homes in high density, a major increase in traffic, the viability of a secondary access, potential wildfire danger, the visual impact and the societal impact of a proposed housing development just south of the Highway 101 interchange at Clark Avenue led the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to delay making a decision on the project Wednesday.
Commissioners voted 4-0, after 5th District Commissioner Dan Blough recused himself from deliberations, to continue the public hearing until Jan. 13 to give the Planning and Development Department staff time to come up with some answers and options and the developer to work out some issues with the neighbors.
Most of the commission seemed inclined to approve the project.
“I actually think this is a really good project,” said 2nd District Commissioner and Chairwoman Laura Bridley. “I am super impressed with the percentage of open space [to be] dedicated to the county … in exchange with an increase in density. … I would be inclined to support it.”
But like 1st District Commissioner Michael Cooney and 3rd District Commissioner John Parke, she said she would follow the lead of Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose 4th District includes the project site about half a mile south of Clark Avenue and stretching southward along Highway 101.
Ferini said too many questions were unanswered and too many issues remained unresolved for him to move for approval of the project, which included requests for amendments to the County General Plan and Orcutt Community Plan and rezoning the property.
“The project’s a little overwhelming for me to accept,” Ferini said. “I think it’s very high density, to me, in what should be more of a transition area.”
Known as the SB Clark residential development, the proposed project consists of 119 single-family homes clustered at the north end of a 138.6-acre parcel known as Key Site 3 in the Orcutt Community Plan.
The homes on 9.3 acres, adjacent to the south side of Sunny Hills Hills Estates Mobile Home Park, would surround two lots totaling 8 acres that were previously approved for multiple-family dwellings, where three-story condominiums are proposed but aren’t part of SB Clark project.
Private open space would total 22 acres, and public open space, crisscrossed by multi-use trails, would total 91 acres located south of the clustered homes on lots ranging from 3,000 to 13,000 square feet.
The development would be reached primarily via a proposed roadway planned but not yet constructed to serve two projects planned on Key Site 2 adjacent to Clark Avenue, that would curve east before turning south between the mobile home park and Highway 101.
Sunny Hills residents oppose the project as designed and, in a petition, asked for a solid wall to block sound and out-of-control vehicles on the access road, which they want renamed Sunny Hills Parkway, and installation of a traffic light at the Clark Avenue intersection before the project is built.
Park residents also objected to the 91 acres of open space, which they said represents a fire danger and would be taken over by the homeless, leading to looting and property losses.
A secondary access would be located on Chancellor Street, a private roadway off Stillwell Road that a County Fire Department spokesman said will need to meet state and county regulations, which might include removing a gate across the street west of the project.
Ferini was especially concerned about the increase in traffic and decrease in safety on Clark Avenue, the lack of details about a maintenance agreement for Chancellor Street and wildfire danger in the open space, where County Parks Division wants maintenance to be minimal.
“I think we’ve lost touch with humanity here,” Ferini added. “These are 1,000- and 1,100-square-foot homes — that’s really small — on less-than-postage-[stamp]-size lots.
“To me, it looks like a little commuter neighborhood … just some more homes put right next to the freeway … so everyone can get in their little commuter cars and run down to Goleta,” he said, noting they would be great starter homes for county employees.
But he questioned how driving 120 miles every day to work would affect the county’s greenhouse gas emissions and how the project would help bring new industry into the area so there would be less commuting.
He was also critical of a simulation from the developer showing how the project would look from southbound Highway 101.
“They show the beautiful Solomon Hills and Solomon Peak, and then they show a bunch of houses blocking that,” Ferini said. “I can’t believe that didn’t bother anybody [else].”
