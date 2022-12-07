Santa Barbara County Planning Commission approves Orcutt senior housing project

A major senior housing complex that will include an assisted living and memory care center, independent living apartments and smaller units, a children’s day care center, employee housing, a recreation center for residents and a small park was approved Wednesday for Old Town Orcutt.

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission praised the Ranch at Orcutt project and unanimously voted to approve it after asking that the number of pickleball courts be doubled in exchange for knocking 50% off the amount of impact fees for parks the project would otherwise generate.

Six public speakers supported the project, with all but one either current or former officials with Orcutt Union School District, which owns the 9.53-acre property and expects the project to generate more revenue in addition to providing much-needed senior housing and potential educational programs for students.

“It’s rare for this commission to hear a project of this size and complexity and not have significant objections to it from some portion of the public,” said C. Michael Cooney, chairman and 1st District commissioner.

“It’s a beautiful project that’s much-needed in our community,” said Commissioner Larry Ferini, whose 4th District encompasses the site.

Third District Commissioner John Parke agreed.

“It’s a wonderful project, but I want to do a tweak [on the park],” he said. “I firmly believe one pickleball court is not enough.”

He recommended moving the group picnic area to the northeast and using that space to add a second court, offering to approve a 50% reduction in impact fees rather than the 30% recommended by the County Community Services Department Parks Division.

The project is located on a portion of Key Site 17 identified in the Orcutt Community Plan as a potential area for senior housing and is within walking distance of much of Old Orcutt’s commercial district.

Project plans show it will offer 103 rooms with 115 beds in a two-story senior residential care facility that will provide some memory care, 48 independent senior living apartments with an onsite manager and one single-story duplex and four two-story fourplex independent living units.

In addition, the development will include 20 employee dwelling units that could be used as workforce housing if they would otherwise be vacant and a day care center for up to 36 children with 10 employees.

All those will be constructed in the turn-of-the-century style of Old Town Orcutt, with wide, straight walkways and a large circular courtyard between the assisted living, day care and employee residences.

Less formal meandering walkways will be located near the independent living units and a care center, which will serve as a private recreation center for residents and built in a modern architectural style to symbolize looking forward, project designers said.

A small park at the northwest corner near Soares Avenue will connect to another adjacent small public park to the west and will include accessible play structures, the pickleball courts, a bocce court, group picnic area, walkways, open turf and restrooms.

A total of 144 parking spaces are required by the county for a project of that size, but the developers are providing 233.

“The community is very parking-challenged, so it’s important,” Ferini said.

Trevor Tait of Tait and Associates, which the school district chose to develop the project, explained the philosophy of his company that drove the project design. “We believe, and we’ve felt this for a long time, in this model of intergenerational care.”

“When we talk about senior care, we feel like the No. 1 real killer is loneliness, so at every step of the way through the design process we’ve been focusing on this model of intergenerational care and how we could bring seniors and kids together with very meaningful and intentional programming,” Tait said.

School district officials who spoke pointed out how the project can help students decide what kind of field they might want as a career through interacting with children and seniors, who can also provide them with first-hand accounts of history.

Holly Edds, district superintendent, said the center could allow the schools to provide career courses in child care, senior care, health care, hospitality, culinary arts and recreation.

“In our opinion, this project is truly a shining example of the possibilities that exist when we intentionally create spaces where people can gather, where they can learn together, where the can support each other, and the research has shown the tremendous benefits of all of this,” Edds said.