Santa Barbara County Planning Commission recommends adopting design standards

Santa Barbara County Planning Commission is recommending the Board of Supervisors adopt two new ordinances to give the county some of the control the state has taken away with new laws aimed at increasing residential development, particularly for affordable housing.

Commissioners unanimously voted to recommend supervisors adopt the ordinances that will streamline the approval process for residential and mixed-use projects and will provide objective design standards for projects that by state law require only ministerial approval.

Ministerial permits are essentially zoning clearances that are approved at the staff level without review by commissions or boards and can’t be appealed.

The ordinances were developed on a rush basis by three Planning and Development Department staff who worked through their holiday break to get them ready for the Jan. 11 Planning Commission hearing.

The goal is to get them in place as soon as possible because projects will be developed under state rules until the design standards are in place.

“The reason this was moved so quickly and was prepared over the break without a lot of review — or any review — by our [boards of architectural review] or exposure to the public is that because we are not going to be able to submit our Housing Element or adopt it within the time frame set by the state, there’s a period of time where the county is exposed or projects could come in through a particular statute of the Housing Accountability Act, and it’s very important to have objective design standards in place that a project like that would be subject to,” said Lisa Plowman, Planning and Development Department director.

Plowman said the county currently has some objective design guidelines, but they only address such things as building height, setbacks, percent of lot coverage and parking requirements.

The recommended guidelines are more detailed and address five sections, including purpose and intent, building design, site design, mixed-use standards and utilitarian elements, said Jeff Wilson, secretary for the Planning Commission.

Building design standards focus on the building façade, roof line, window placement, materials and color and parking, while site design will provide standards for orientation to the street, where parking can be placed, common or open space requirements and landscaping standards.

Mixed-use standards focus on ground floor and entry requirements, bicycle parking, walls and fences.

“We’re introducing bicycle parking with utilitarian uses,” Wilson noted, adding the utilitarian aspect will also focus on such issues as trash and recycling containers, lighting and screening mechanical equipment.

Commissioners were not happy about the state laws and the need for the county to adopt new ordinances with objective design standards.

“I am a little bit alarmed with how the state is forcing us to do all these things, but yet that’s what’s happening,” said 2nd District Commissioner Laura Bridley, commending the staff for its “incredible work” in producing the amendments in such a short time.

“We have to do something,” she said. “It’s not my favorite thing. I am upset our discretion is being removed, but I can’t do anything about it — none of us can do anything about it.”

First District Commissioner C. Michael Cooney said he doesn’t agree with the contention that the permitting process has restricted housing construction.

“I think it’s a mistake,” he said of the state legislation.

Fifth District Supervisor Vincent Martinez said the need for the ordinances begged the question of “how can we communicate with Sacramento from our point of view … to say this is the implication of what’s happening?”