Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to recommend more rigorous permit for all cannabis cultivation
Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to recommend more rigorous permit for all cannabis cultivation

After wrestling with reports and public opinion through hours of hearings, the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission drafted a resolution addressing some of the issues surrounding the cannabis industry that will be forwarded to the Board of Supervisors to consider enacting as ordinance amendments.

The commission continued other issues indefinitely after running out of time at the end of the nearly all-day hearing Wednesday.

“If this is the best we can do in the time we have and we’re going to blow it up if we keep futzing with it, I will support it,” said 3rd District Commissioner John Parke. He previously expressed concern that recommending cannabis odors be controlled at the property line might make it hard to get the permit portion of the recommendation enacted by the board.

In a unanimous vote, the commission agreed to recommend supervisors require a conditional use permit for all cultivation and onsite processing operations in both AG-1 and AG-2 zones, not only inland but also in the Coastal Zone.

If approved by the board, that would mean cannabis cultivation and onsite processing projects could not be approved by the less rigorous land use permit procedure.

While supervisors can enact the ordinance in the inland area, the California Coastal Commission will have to approve the ordinance before it can take effect in the Coastal Zone and, as it has in the past, may require changes to its provisions.

The resolution also asks the board to amend the ordinances so that the odor control plan required as a condition of approval will “ensure the project will not be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood.”

If enacted as an amendment, that could mean outdoor cultivation might not be allowed in some areas or would have to take place in a sealed greenhouse with odor control, depending upon the proposed location of the project, environmental conditions and the nature of the neighborhood.

Commissioners considered recommending that cannabis odor be controlled at the property line.

“If you can smell as grow anywhere outside the [project] boundary, that’s a violation,” said Commissioner Michael Cooney, who represents the 1st District that includes Carpinteria, an area that has generated a flood of complaints over odor.

Planning Director Lisa Plowman pointed out making that a requirement would represent a significant change to the entire program.

“It would not allow outdoor growing and all greenhouses wold have to be completely sealed,” she noted, adding that processing is the source of the majority of cannabis odor.

Requiring processing to be done within a structure fitted with an odor-control system would be a step up in odor control but wouldn’t fundamentally change the process.

“This almost creates a bar that’s impossible for the cannabis industry to meet,” Parke said of stopping odor at the propery line. “It creates an impossible standard. The North County ag people are a little afraid of this one in cannabis because they might be next.”

He said such odor control might eventually be extended to stinky broccoli and garlic crops.

“Right now, it looks like the best tool in our toolbox is the [conditional use permit],” said 4th District Commissioner Larry Ferini.

Two other issues the commission planned to address — whether processing within structures should use carbon filtration or best available control technology and whether permits should have a fixed term and, if so, now long — were continued indefinitely.

In some of the previous hearings on the cannabis ordinances, the commission indicated the Board of Supervisors should consider funding a study of terpenes — the chemicals that produce the distinctive “skunky” cannabis smell — and their potential impacts on wine grapes and the resulting wine.

Commissioners also wanted to discuss objective methods of measuring odor and determining the source of the odor, which they said might be difficult.

They also expressed concerns over the “legal nonconforming existing use” designation initially used to allow medical marijuana operations to continue while the county developed regulations for the then-new adult use law.

