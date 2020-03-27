Santa Barbara County Planning Commission to recommend more rigorous permit for all cannabis cultivation

+4 Santa Barbara County supervisors adopt cultivation cap, change process for licensing retail cannabis A lottery system for issuing storefront retail cannabis business licenses was scrapped Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor…

If approved by the board, that would mean cannabis cultivation and onsite processing projects could not be approved by the less rigorous land use permit procedure.

While supervisors can enact the ordinance in the inland area, the California Coastal Commission will have to approve the ordinance before it can take effect in the Coastal Zone and, as it has in the past, may require changes to its provisions.

The resolution also asks the board to amend the ordinances so that the odor control plan required as a condition of approval will “ensure the project will not be detrimental to the comfort, convenience, general welfare, health and safety of the neighborhood.”

If enacted as an amendment, that could mean outdoor cultivation might not be allowed in some areas or would have to take place in a sealed greenhouse with odor control, depending upon the proposed location of the project, environmental conditions and the nature of the neighborhood.

Commissioners considered recommending that cannabis odor be controlled at the property line.

“If you can smell as grow anywhere outside the [project] boundary, that’s a violation,” said Commissioner Michael Cooney, who represents the 1st District that includes Carpinteria, an area that has generated a flood of complaints over odor.