Santa Barbara County is preparing to close the door to legal nonconforming cannabis cultivators who haven’t obtained business licenses and to eliminate processing facilities from calculation of the acreage cap on cultivation.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved several amendments to County Code Chapter 50, which regulates cannabis business licensing, on a 3-1-1 vote, with Board Chair and 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann dissenting and 4th District Supervisor Bob Nelson absent.
Hartmann said she voted no on the entire package of amendments because the county doesn’t have any requirements for odor control on processing, which must be done in an enclosed building.
Planning and Development Department Director Lisa Plowman said the county does have some control of odor through the land use permit process, but Hartmann was concerned about odor impacts if processing facilities open up near residential areas.
“For me, this is a no-go unless this gets changed,” Hartmann said emphatically.
The amendments, which also clarify and further regulate changes in ownership for cultivation operations, will return to the board for adoption as part of the administrative agenda at the March 1 meeting.
If approved a second time, they will become effective 30 days later.
County staff had recommended setting a deadline of June 30 for legal nonconforming cannabis cultivators with land use permits to obtain a business license or cease cultivation.
Operators would be allowed to continue through the process of obtaining a business license until Dec. 31, but if they hadn’t had a license approved by that time, they would be forced to shut down permanently and fall off the eligibility list.
The goal was to motivate business license applicants who have been dragging their feet, essentially preventing more motivated operators from moving into the acreage cap.
“We do have operators on the waiting list, and more are coming every day,” said Brittany Heaton, the county’s principal cannabis analyst.
She said about 15 operators representing 222 acres would be affected by the ultimatum, and staff estimated maybe two-thirds of those would obtain licenses by the deadline.
Heaton said some operators have been working hard on obtaining business licenses, but some had been held up by things beyond their control, like waiting on Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to provide electric service.
While supervisors agreed that operators who are dragging their feet need to either obtain licenses or leave, they worried about the deadline being set so close, when plants would already be in the ground, and the impact it would have on tax revenues.
“I totally agree with you. By June 30, if you’re not permitted, you’ve got to shut down,” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino told the staff, adding he was concerned about those who are trying to get through a complicated system the county created.
“While we’re motivating them, we’re damaging ourselves at the same time,” he said. “So there’s some things we have to weigh in this. I mean, 122 acres, 15 operators, if they cease in June, we have to look at how that affects us, as well.”
First District Supervisor Das Williams said an earlier deadline would be better than a later one, adding that the number of acres involved is small, but he also considered the impact on the county’s coffers.
“This is not about sidestepping the cap, as some people have suggested,” he said. “This is about revenue to the county.”
Hartmann also favored a shorter deadline.
“There’s been a long opportunity for them to comply, and they’ve been profiting in the meantime,” she said.
Lavagnino first recommended delaying the deadline to Sept. 30, then noted that would be in the middle of harvest and suggested Oct. 31 instead. Williams said he could live with that if the final deadline remained Dec. 31.