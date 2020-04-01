You are the owner of this article.
Santa Barbara County property owners can seek waiver of late tax payment penalties
Santa Barbara County residents who are late on the second installment of their property taxes because of the COVID-19 emergency can apply to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office to have late payment penalties canceled, a county spokeswoman said.

Requests to have penalties canceled will be considered on a case-by-case basis, spokewoman Gina DePinto said.

The second installment of the 2019-20 secured taxes are due Feb. 1 and are delinquent if not paid on or before April 10, and property owners who can pay the taxes are encouraged to do so, she said.

The treasurer-tax collector doesn’t have the authority to extend the payment delinquency date, which is set by state law.

But after April 10, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will consider written requests for penalty cancellations, and a cancellation form will be available at www.countyofsb.org/ttcpapg/index.aspx.

To comply with social distancing directives, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is encouraging tax payments through remote methods.

However, from April 1 until further notice, the office’s public counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at at 511 E Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

Payments can be made using a credit card or electronic check at www.sbtaxes.org or by calling 805-724-3008 or, toll-free, 877-399-8089.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office does not charge a fee for using an electronic check; however, the credit card processer will charge a fee for credit card transactions, DePinto said.

Payments using a check, cashier’s check or money order can be mailed to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office at P.O. Box 579, Santa Barbara, CA 93102-0579 but must be postmarked April 10 or before to avoid being delinquent.

For more information, visit www.sbtaxes.org or call the Santa Maria office at 805-346-8330.

This report was compiled by Mike Hodgson, associate editor for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. He can be reached at mhodgson@leecentralcoastnews.com.

News Editor

Mike Hodgson is news editor at the Santa Ynez Valley News, where he writes about local government, special events and the people who live in the Valley. He has been a photographer, writer, news editor and managing editor at weekly newspapers since 1972

