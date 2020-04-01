Santa Barbara County property owners can seek waiver of late tax payment penalties

Santa Barbara County residents who are late on the second installment of their property taxes because of the COVID-19 emergency can apply to the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office to have late payment penalties canceled, a county spokeswoman said.

Requests to have penalties canceled will be considered on a case-by-case basis, spokewoman Gina DePinto said.

The second installment of the 2019-20 secured taxes are due Feb. 1 and are delinquent if not paid on or before April 10, and property owners who can pay the taxes are encouraged to do so, she said.

The treasurer-tax collector doesn’t have the authority to extend the payment delinquency date, which is set by state law.

But after April 10, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office will consider written requests for penalty cancellations, and a cancellation form will be available at www.countyofsb.org/ttcpapg/index.aspx.

To comply with social distancing directives, the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office is encouraging tax payments through remote methods.

However, from April 1 until further notice, the office’s public counter will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at at 511 E Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.