Nearly $3.5 million was set aside Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors as a funding match in an effort to secure more than $17 million in state funds to convert a Santa Maria motel to permanent housing for homeless individuals.

Supervisors unanimously approved the set-aside funds and ratified a reservation letter that was included in an application for California Department of Housing and Community Development Homekey funds sent in prior to the Jan. 31 deadline.

If the state grant is approved, the money would be used to purchase the 81-room Motel 6 at 1007 E. Main St. for approximately $10.8 million, renovate it at a cost of more than $6.8 million and cover more than $3.7 million in “soft costs” and fees.

When completed, the project would provide 75 rooms to house homeless individuals, focusing especially on older adults and transitional-age youth, at a total cost of just over $21.4 million, or $286,000 per unit, according to a county staff report.

The decision came after it was pulled from the board’s last meeting agenda when it appeared the city did not support the project, which was followed by a series of meetings with Santa Maria officials.

It was put back on the Feb. 1 agenda to meet the Jan. 31 application deadline after it appeared the city would support the project, county officials said.

If the county applied for the money before that deadline, it would only be competing with other Central Coast counties for money set aside for that area. It could still apply for funds later but would be competing with the entire state and would likely not be awarded a grant.

But on Tuesday, Santa Maria Mayor Alice Patino and Councilwoman Etta Waterfield blasted the county for not working with city officials and putting the project together in “secrecy” the same way the purchase of the Super 8 motel for homeless housing in Goleta was “kept quiet” to avoid neighborhood opposition.

Patino cited problems at the Housing Authority’s Depot Street apartments, where she said calls to law enforcement went from 12 before it was developed to more than 1,000 afterward, although she didn’t specify a time frame.

She said there have been shootings, car burglaries, gang activity and drug use that only got worse after the Housing Authority said it would address problems last April.

“I have a responsibility, along with our council, to keep our residents safe,” Patino said, pointing out she had supported the apartments after she was assured they would improve the neighborhood. “I felt like I had been lied to and, in turn, I had lied to our residents of the neighborhood.”

She claimed the motel had actually been purchased by the county’s Housing Authority back in late November.

“I feel the residents of Santa Maria have been disrespected,” Patino said.

Waterfield also accused the county of secrecy.

“Santa Maria has a good track record of addressing homelessness,” Waterfield said. “No city in California has a great track record, but we do the best we can. … We know what works, what service providers need help. … Why wouldn’t you come to the Santa Marians about how to best address the housing needs we know we have?”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said he had previously asked the county to withdraw support for the grant application after meeting with Santa Maria officials just days after he became aware of the project.

“At that point, the blowback was so intense, I said, ‘OK, we’re out,’” Lavagnino said, adding that other agencies reached out about the project’s need, so he met with city officials again and thought he came away with their support.

“This is 180 degrees from where I thought we were right now,” he said, later adding, “I’m just not sure where I’m at on this at this point.”

Community Services Department Director George Chapjian said the motel was not purchased in November, but a down payment was made to “secure it” in order to apply for funds, and he recently met with the city manager and assistant city manager about the project.

“This is kind of a surprise to me as well,” Chapjian said of the opposition expressed by Patino and Waterfield.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the issue would throw a “giant spotlight” on the Depot Street problems and spur the Housing Authority to solve those.

Both he and Lavagnino pointed out that even if the grant was awarded, the project wouldn’t necessarily go forward, which would require not only a specific plan that would be approved by both the city and the county.

“We’re all going to have to deal with this,” Lavagnino said. “It’s a regional problem.”