The Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission is expected to adopt a new map of supervisorial districts Wednesday evening after the 11 members unanimously chose a final preferred version in a marathon meeting Saturday.

“I’m not sure anybody ever thought we’d end this day with a unanimous vote on a map, but job well done, folks,” Chairman Glenn Morris, representing the 5th District, told fellow commissioners following the decision.

After a nine-hour session of discussion and public comments, the commission tweaked the map that was labeled 822-Bray/Trosky/Turley-B at the Dec. 1 meeting by shifting boundary lines within Santa Maria and Goleta to come up with the preferred version.

The main modifications made to the 822 version involved pulling Cuyama Valley back into the 1st District as its residents preferred, making sure to include all the area overlying the Cuyama Valley Groundwater Basin.

Commissioners accomplished that by following the school district’s west side boundary.

The tweaks also included recarving portions of Santa Maria to get what at-large Commissioner Jannet Rios called lower-income, largely Hispanic home renters into the 5th District to provide them with a greater voice.

With the new map, District 5 now has the largest Hispanic citizen voting age population at 67%, with the other districts ranging from 21% to 30%.

Commissioners also redivided Goleta to keep historically connected sections together while still giving the community the two supervisors a fair number of residents asked for in public comments.

“I’d just like to point out that this is a good compromise on the compromise,” said 3rd District Commissioner Norman “Doug” Bradley in seconding 2nd District Commissioner Megan Turley’s motion choosing the final map.

“District 3 gets the divorce that they want from Isla Vista,” Bradley continued. “But we retain that very important part of Old Town Goleta connection with Ellwood Beach and west Goleta.”

The new map shifts District 5 far west of its current location and shrinks its geographic size considerably, while District 4 is geographically expanded to almost five times its current size, stretching it farther west and east.

District 3 is also reduced in size from its current configuration, losing the coastal area from Lompoc up through Guadalupe, while District 1 is also expanded from the current map.

District 2 remained small and in the same general area but changed shape from the current map.

The total variation in population among the districts is 7.67%, with District 5 having the lowest population of all at 85,583 behind District 4 with 85,764. District 3 has the highest population at 92,437, followed by District 2 with 92,054 and District 1 with 90,866.

“Districts 4 and 5 are where we anticipate most growing, so I think that will be somewhat self-correcting over time,” Bradley said.