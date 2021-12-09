Members of the Santa Barbara County Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission were poised Thursday to formally adopt a map of new supervisorial districts they hammered out over nearly 10 hours of discussion and public comment Saturday.
But after sleeping on it for a few nights and getting some public feedback, the majority of commissioners decided to make a few tweaks to the map, leading to the need for a special meeting Monday night to vote on the formal adoption.
If that goes as planned, the commission will just squeeze the adoption in under the Dec. 15 deadline, when the map and a report on the process of developing it are due to be delivered to election officials.
Commission Chairman Glenn Morris, who represents the current 5th Supervisorial District, said one minor change involved shifting the boundaries around a small water district near Goleta.
But the biggest — albeit still minor — change was made to boundaries within the Santa Maria city limits, he said.
An area from Broadway to Highway 101 between Main Street and Stowell Road was moved from the new 4th District back into the 5th District, as it does on the current map.
In return, the neighborhood east of Highway 101 and north of Main Street was moved from the 5th District to the 4th District.
“We got a fair amount of feedback concerned about the Four Corners,” Morris said, referring to the intersection of Broadway and Main Street. “Keeping some of the municipal facilities and the old downtown together made more sense from a neighborhood standpoint.”
He said making everything east of the freeway part of the 4th District created a cleaner line.
“Before, it zigzagged through the neighborhoods,” Morris said, noting that in all, the boundary changes in Santa Maria shifted about 255 people net.
“It represents kind of what most of the people wanted,” he said of the final preferred map.
The decision to make the changes was not unanimous, coming on a 10-1 vote, with 5th District commissioner Michael Hartman dissenting.
But then Hartman joined the rest for a unanimous vote to accept the tweaked map as the final preferred version, just as it had been when the previous version was selected Saturday.
Except for a few legal challenge hiccups at the start a year ago, the county’s redistricting process has moved smoothy, which can’t be said for a lot of other jurisdictions across the nation.
In some areas, those charged with the redistricting task nearly came to blows over their disagreements, and in others they simply threw up their hands, unable to reach consensus, and tossed the problem to the courts.
“In some ways, we were making it up as we went along — none of us had ever done anything like this before,” Morris said, but he added one guiding principle was to give the citizens “the opportunity to tell us what they thought.”
Once the map is formally adopted and filed, along with the report on the process, the commission’s work will be done.
“Now, we turn it over to the candidates and the people,” Morris said.
