Santa Barbara County released a draft of the updated Housing Element for 2023-31 on Monday, triggering a 30-day period for the public to review and submit comments on the document.

A copy of the draft can be reviewed at www.countyofsb.org/3177/Housing-Element-Update, where members of the public can also submit their comments about the document.

Part of the county’s Comprehensive Plan, the Housing Element must be updated every eight years, as required by the state.

A major part of that update is to demonstrate the county has the ability to provide the number of housing units specified in the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation, or RHNA, pronounced “Reena.”

The county’s update only applies to the unincorporated areas, but cities also must update their housing elements to plan for existing and projected needs for housing all economic segments of the community as assessed by the RHNA.

For this cycle, the California Department of Housing and Community Development is requiring the county identify enough land to accommodate 5,664 new housing units by 2031.

That number is further broken down to 1,522 units in North County and 4,142 units in the South Coast and includes mandated affordability criteria, a county spokeswoman said.

County staff said that doesn’t mean the county must actually have to build that many houses, but it must show that many units can be built, which means having enough land zoned for residential uses.

To satisfy HCD’s requirements, the county inventoried current housing availability and proposes to meet the balance of required housing by rezoning properties.

Some parcels not currently zoned for housing will be rezoned, and some parcels that are zoned for residential use will be “upzoned” to allow higher densities.

County staff has been working with the community on the update for the past year, holding in-person and virtual workshops as well as individual meetings, said county public information officer Kelsey Gerckens Buttitta.

“The county went above and beyond these requirements to reach out to owners of identified potential rezone sites to ensure they were receptive to rezoning,” Buttitta said.

She said the county’s goal is to submit a high-quality Housing Element that has the unincorporated communities’ best interest in mind.

After the public comment period, the draft element will be reviewed by the state, and once it’s found to be generally in compliance with HCD requirements, the updated Housing Element will be adopted by the Board of Supervisors.

Then the rezone sites will be refined, a programmatic environmental impact report will be prepared on the proposed rezoning, which will be considered for approval.

The state’s deadline for the Housing Element to be completed and determined in compliance by the state is Feb. 15, when the rezoning is required to be complete.

But because of the complexity of this update cycle, unforeseen staffing shortages, the large number of housing units to be accommodated — eight times more than the last cycle — and a newly required public input period, the county doesn’t expect to submit the first draft of the Housing Element to HCD until sometime in March, Buttitta said.