Santa Barbara County residents doing good job on holding back coronavirus, but effort also criticized

Public to be physically barred from meetings

Based on guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the California Governor's Stay at Home Executive Order issued March 19, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will no longer allow in-person public participation at its meetings.

The change was announced in Tuesday’s board meeting by Jacquelyn Alexander, clerk of the board.

However, members of the public can participate and provide comments on issues being discussed by emailing them to sbcob@countyofsb.org to have them read into the record by clerk of the board.

Members of the public also can call 805-568-2240 and provide their name and phone number and the item to be commented on, and the clerk of the board will call back at the appropriate time to comment.

Meetings can be viewed via livestreaming online at www.countyofsb.org/ceo/csbtv/livestream.sbc or on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20. They are also aired and rebroadcast on Local Cable Channel 20.