Operators selected for the coveted six retail cannabis stores in Santa Barbara County are working their way through the permitting and licensing process, but it may not be until next fiscal year before one opens, a county official said.
As of this week, only two of the six have obtained land use permits, and only one of those is in the North County — Sbdank LLC, which plans to do business as The Farmacy SY in the former Star Drugs building at 3576 Madera Drive in Santa Ynez.
The other applicant that’s obtained a permit is The Pharmacy IV to be located at 6555 Pardall Road in Goleta.
“The Santa Ynez location was a pharmacy before, so the tenant improvements were a lot less,” said Brittany Heaton, principal analyst in the County Executive Office who keeps her finger on the cannabis pulse. “So it’s about ready to go.
“The one in Isla Vista was a restaurant, and it required more [alterations] inside,” she added.
Heaton said Sbdank has submitted the business license applications, and those are currently being reviewed.
Under the county’s cannabis ordinances, only one retail cannabis storefront is allowed in each of the six community plan areas, and operators were selected using a three-phase, merit-based competitive process.
Only the final top-ranked applicant in each community plan area could start the process of obtaining a land use permit and a business license to operate a cannabis retail storefront at its chosen location.
Two other retail cannabis storefronts are allowed in the North County, and Haven X LLC was selected to operate a retail outlet at 520 Bell St. in Los Alamos.
Running behind the rest of the pack in the process is East Clark SB, which plans to do business as Cookies at 1604 E. Clark Ave., Building B, Suite 1, in a relatively new retail and office center near Highway 101 in Orcutt.
Ranked lists for the other community plan areas were released in late March, but a challenge over the scoring of applications for the Orcutt Community Plan Area was filed by an applicant before the ranked list could be released.
The release of the list was put on hold until the challenge was resolved by the County Executive Office, which ruled in favor of the teams scoring the application, giving East Clark SB the No. 1 spot on the list for Orcutt.
“They did submit their application within the 90 days, and it was not appealed,” Heaton said of East Clark SB, adding the Planning and Development Department reviewed the application and asked for more information from the applicant.
In a Dec. 14 report to the Board of Supervisors, Heaton said the county hoped to have one or two retail storefronts in operation before the end of the fiscal year, which could pump some more taxes into county coffers.
“Realistically, when we did a review of the projects, we could have three open next fiscal year and maybe two the year after that,” Heaton said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.