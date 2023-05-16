Changes in fees — mostly increases — charged to those seeking cannabis business licenses were unanimously approved Tuesday by the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors in the first reading of an ordinance amendment.
The amendment, designed to recover the full costs involved in processing the license applications, will have to return for approval, likely on the administrative agenda at the June 6 board meeting, before becoming effective.
But supervisors said they want other cannabis costs to be covered by the fees, rather than by cannabis tax revenues, and the vote also directed the staff to look at including those in the fee calculations and return with proposals for that at a future meeting.
Brittany Odermann, deputy county executive officer who oversees cannabis-related issues, said the new fees reflect a refinement of those initially set at the outset of the cannabis program when the county didn’t know how much time it would take for various aspects of license processing.
But the staff of various departments have been coding the time they spend on cannabis-related activities, and those have been averaged to come up with more accurate costs, Odermann said.
Those were incorporated into the new fees, but she said further adjustments can be expected next year as cost analyses are refined, but by the 2024-25 fiscal year, staff expects to transition to a three-year schedule.
Odermann noted the initial application fee “went up the most significantly” of the three fees charged for business licenses.
Currently, the initial application fee — essentially a deposit on the final fees — ranges from $3,380 to $5,758, depending on the type of license being sought, the location of the operation and whether energy conservation applies to the operation.
But under the new schedule, the application fee will rise to $5,180 to $10,450.
“Many operators are already in the system,” Odermann said, noting the fee applies only to first-time, initial applicants for all types of cannabis business licenses.
As a result, the increase will only affect five to 10 applicants in the 2023-24 fiscal year, she said, and if the final cost for a license comes out to be less than the amount on deposit, the difference will be refunded to the applicant.
The annual compliance management processes fees currently range from $2,593 to $4,276, and those will rise to $4,031 to $6,327.
Fees for the annual license renewal currently range from $2,803 to $4,989. The low end of the range will increase, while the top end will fall, going to $2,952 to $4,649.
Although both the compliance and renewal fees are “fixed fees,” the amount again varies based on the type of operation and the location.
“I think cost recovery is an important principal, especially on cannabis, and you've done a lot of careful analysis,” commented 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, who said she would like to have the tax compliance work done in the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office covered by the fees.
Odermann said that hadn’t been included because the full-time and part-time employees in that department are paid for from tax revenues.
In addition, they were charged with implementing the overall tax program, so it was hard to attribute the time spent to individual applicants.
But Hartmann said she thinks that's a critical part of the compliance process and would like to have that included in the fee calculations, and Odermann said she will look into that possibility.
Also not included in the fee calculation is the money paid to the California Cannabis Authority for access to track-and-trace data, which the state had promised would be provided to counties but never has been.
Hartmann said she also wanted that money included in the fee calculations.
Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson asked about whether Sheriff’s Office activities were funded by cannabis taxes or license application fees.
Odermann said the enforcement team is paid for by tax revenues, but the detectives who process the licenses, do background checks and monitor compliance are paid for by fees.
Nelson said any activities that would not be required if there was no cannabis program should be covered by fees.