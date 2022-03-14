Santa Barbara County’s cannabis industry, like the rest of California, is experiencing the same growing pains of other states that previously legalized adult use — a sudden oversupply of product coupled with a dearth of retail outlets sending prices plummeting.
The result is a drop in tax revenues that the county has used to help fill in funding gaps for important services like libraries and raised hopes for the future as that stream of income rose dramatically from the fourth quarter of 2019-20 through the third quarter of 2020-21.
But then it went over the top like the lead car on a roller coaster, and county officials are now projecting cultivation tax revenue for the 2021-22 fiscal year will end up some $6 million below what was anticipated in the budget.
A second quarter report to the Board of Supervisors showed just $2.3 million in taxes was collected in the second quarter of this fiscal year. That’s more than the $2 million collected in the second quarter 2019-20 but less than the $2.6 million from the same quarter of 2020-21.
Cannabis storefront retail taxes are also expected to fall short of budget projections by $567,000.
“This decrease is due primarily to the timing of when each of the six retail operators are expected to complete the land use entitlement and business licensing processes,” said a report on the county’s budget status prepared by the County Executive Office Budget and Research Division.
“Staff currently projects that one operator will complete the county’s processes and commence operations in the fourth quarter of 2021-22, with the remaining five anticipated to open their doors throughout the next fiscal year,” the report said.
In the meantime, the county likely will have to cover a budgeted $6.6 million transfer to general county programs with $3.3 million of unallocated cannabis revenue remaining from the 2020-21 fiscal year and $3.3 million from the cannabis prudent reserve fund of $4.7 million.
The problem of oversupply in the wholesale cannabis market doesn’t bode well for the prospective cultivators who have submitted applications for land use entitlements totaling $3,028.88 acres, nearly double the $1,575-acre cap established by the Board of Supervisors for unincorporated lands outside the Carpinteria overlay.
As of Feb. 11, a total of 63 operators were on the eligibility list for acreage under the cap for the inland unincorporated areas.
To date, the Planning and Development Department has approved land use permits totaling 1,800.87 acres, but permits have actually been issued for only 586.92 acres.
Most of that difference is the result of appeals filed against approved projects, project changes prompted by appeals and projects simply being withdrawn.
Planning and Development has received a total of 75 appeals of 48 projects. Of that total, 46 appeals were withdrawn, closed or otherwise acted upon.
Of 30 appeals currently being processed against 20 cannabis projects, 16 are to the Planning Commission and four will go to the Board of Supervisors.
A total of 178 applications for cannabis business licenses have been submitted, and of those, 32 have been issued. The rest are pending.
Meanwhile, illegal cannabis continues to thrive, which officials say is probably being driven by the state’s high taxes, but the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Task Force isn’t letting up in its effort to eliminate the “bad actors.”
In the first two quarters of the 2021-22 fiscal year, 15 enforcement actions were undertaken, compared to 11 in the first two quarters of 2020-21 and 20 in the first two quarters of 2019-20.
So far this year, those enforcement activities have resulted in 13,139 plants, valued at $6.5 million, being seized along with 3,518 pounds of dried product, valued at $4.1 million.
If those operations had been legal, the county’s cannabis tax revenues might have been in better shape.