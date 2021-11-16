Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 daily case rate is continuing to slowly decline, as is the number of vaccinations being administered, while the number of hospitalized patients has climbed, putting hospital capacity back into the danger zone, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors.
Two additional deaths were reported, bringing the total number of county residents who have died of COVID-19 to 526.
Supervisors and public health officials again faced criticism over their response to the COVID-19 pandemic from a handful of public speakers in a contentious forum where the board chairman twice had to rein in one person who was allowed to continue speaking during general public comment.
Criticism again focused mostly on the county promoting vaccinations and requiring masks to be worn indoors in public settings, with claims of rights violations and reliance on false or incomplete information.
The board did not receive an oral report from the County Public Health Department, so there were no explanations for the series of slides taken from the department’s dashboard of general COVID-19 statistics nor the dashboard for county employee testing.
But the slides show the daily case rate has declined to 7.7 per 100,000 as of Oct. 30, although there was no graph comparing the rate among the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The 50 new cases as of Nov. 3 was a 4% decline from the two-week average of 52, and the active cases also dropped 4% from the two-week average of 304, falling to 291, according to the slides.
At the same time, the number of hospitalized climbed 8% from the two-week average to 42, putting the percentage of available beds at 30.3, well into the less-than-35 “red zone” that concerns public health officials.
Available intensive care unit beds remained in the safe zone at 25%.
The percentage of all county residents who have been vaccinated as of Nov. 2 stood at 60.5%, with the percentage of eligible residents — age 12 and older — who are fully vaccinated at 71.4%.
However, Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso previously said that percentage is expected to drop significantly when the newly authorized ages of 5 to 11 are added to the total of residents eligible.
The number of first-, second- and single-dose vaccinations administered by the county’s mobile clinic dropped considerably for Oct. 25 to 30, but the number of booster shots administered by the clinic remained strong.
Currently, the Public Health Department is monitoring six active outbreaks at businesses, 16 at schools and eight at congregate living facilities.
