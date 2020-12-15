Santa Barbara County’s COVID-19 spikes blamed on Thanksgiving

Santa Barbara County public health officials are blaming spikes in local COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on Thanksgiving, with the county reporting its highest number of new cases — 360 — in a single day since the start of the pandemic, according to a report delivered Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

Neither the governor nor the California Department of Public Health have responded to the Tri-Counties’ letters asking to be separated from the Southern California region in the governor’s latest stay-at-home order, staff said.

The report did contain a bit of good news: Additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive as early as next week, potentially providing enough to vaccinate about two-thirds of the county’s 20,000 frontline health care workers who are at greatest risk of contracting the disease.

But still, the county’s metrics under the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy now have escalated beyond the range of getting back into the red tier anytime soon, county staff said.