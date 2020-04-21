Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic population hardest hit by COVID-19

Santa Barbara County’s Hispanic population has been hit harder by COVID-19 than other ethnic and racial groups, and about 30% of all the confirmed cases in the county are at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex, according to an update on the disease delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
One encouraging statistic is that the county has fewer confirmed cases than the models predicted, which Public Health Department Director Van Do-Reynoso attributed to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order and residents’ adherence to social distancing and county public health officer’s orders.
However, late Tuesday, county health officials announced a fifth resident had died of COVID-19, and another 13 confirmed cases had been added, bringing the total number to 429.
A county spokesman said the latest person to die was a North County resident more than 70 years old who had underlying health conditions.
In a series of graphs, Do-Reynoso gave the board its first look at the bulk of confirmed infections based on race and ethnicity, primary language, health insurance, income, education, knowledge of the virus prior to becoming infected and other general categories.
Most of the figures and percentages were based on a representative sample — interviews of 221 patients, some of whom declined to answer certain questions. As of Monday, the county had 416 cases, active as well as recovered, Do-Reynoso said.
She noted that as testing expands and more data is collected, the distribution of cases by race and ethnicity may change, but currently the data show Latinos and Hispanics have a disproportionately higher number of cases compared to their percentage of the county population.
Health officials are unsure why that is the case but are working to understand the reasons.
Hispanics make up 48% of the county's population but account for 61% of the confirmed COVID-19 cases based on the sample, while whites make up 43% of the population but have only 31% of the cases and Asians account for 1% of the cases but represent 5% of the population.
Blacks and multiracial individuals each account for 2% of the cases and 2% of the population, while Native Americans and Pacific Islanders each have 1% of the cases but are so few overall that each is listed at 0% of the county’s total population. The remaining percentage did not provide an answer to the question.
“These numbers are very, very small,” Do-Reynoso said of the latter categories.
Although the primary language of 77% of the patients interviewed is English and for 19% it is Spanish, Do-Reynoso said the numbers show it’s important the county keep trying to get coronavirus information out to those who are Hispanic and whose primary language is Spanish.
The high number of cases confirmed at the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex skews the numbers somewhat when broken down by area.
“The prison accounts for 30% of all cases,” Do-Reynoso said.
Lompoc, which includes Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, has 72 cases, but when the 96 infected federal prison inmates are added, the area’s total jumps to 168.
That doesn’t include 29 prison employees who tested positive for the virus but live in various areas of the county.
“We’ve only had one case at Santa Barbara County Jail and only one at [California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo County],” 5th District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino said. “Have we done something right or do they have a different protocol?”
Do-Reynoso said very early into the outbreak, the Sheriff’s Office instituted very strict protocols to prevent the disease from coming into the jail, including examinations and a two-week quarantine for incoming inmates before they’re moved into the jail population.
Leaving the prison out of the totals, Santa Maria has the most cases with 101, or 24% of the total; Santa Barbara has 45, or 11%; Orcutt has 35, or 8%; and the unincorporated area of the North County has 19 cases, or 5%.
Other demographic highlights include that 62% of infected individuals have private health insurance, 28% have public insurance and 8% have no insurance; 36% of the individuals attended one to three years of college or technical school, 17% are high school graduates and 16% are college graduates.
Of those interviewed, 29% said they were moderately knowledgeable about coronavirus before they got sick, 26% considered themselves somewhat knowledgeable and 25% said they were very knowledgeable.
A high number — 205, or 93% — said they knew about the importance of hand washing and were able to practice it prior to becoming infected, while six, or 3%, knew it was important but were unable to practice it and two, or 1%, knew nothing about it.
A total of 107, or 48%, said they knew what social distancing was and were able to practice it before they got sick, but 54, or 24%, knew what it was but couldn’t practice it and 36, or 16%, knew nothing about it.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.