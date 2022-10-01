More election information For complete information about the Nov. 8 General Election, visit the Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Elections Office website at www.countyofsb.org/222/Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Elections-CRAE and hover the cursor over the Elections tab to open the drop-down menu.

Santa Barbara County’s local election guides should land in voters’ mailboxes next week, with mail-in ballots to follow about a week later as the County Elections Office begins preparing for the Nov. 8 General Election.

The county can begin sending out mail-in ballots on Oct. 10.

“That’s when they get dropped at the post office,” said County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland. “At my house, we get them the next day. … Folks should just keep their eyes open.

“Our goal is to always get the voter information guides out the week before the vote-by-mail ballots,” Holland added. “It doesn’t always work out that way — sometimes you just have to get things into the mail — but that’s our goal.”

Oct. 10 is also the day the secure ballot drop boxes will open, so voters can actually cast their ballots as soon as they receive them.

Holland said the county should have the same number of drop boxes as it did for the June primary.

“The only reason that would change is if [a box is] on private property and the owner decided not to renew the lease,” he said.

A total of 30 secure drop boxes are scattered around the county, although one location has yet to be determined, and 17 of the boxes are in North County communities, according to the County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s Office website.

Of course, those who prefer to go to the polls can deliver their ballots to their local precinct polling place on Election Day, when the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, the vote-by-mail ballots come with postage-paid envelopes so they can be simply dropped into the mail.

Holland said the ease of casting a ballot means there’s no reason to not vote.

“They talk about free and fair elections, well this is the free part,” he said. “Everything is free.”

Nov. 1 is the recommended last date to mail a ballot in order for it to arrive at the Elections Office by the Nov. 15 deadline. Ballots that arrive after Election Day must have been postmarked on or before Nov. 8 in order to be counted.

Those who haven’t registered to vote yet still have time — the deadline to register is Oct. 24.

Several registration options are available, including online at https://registertovote.ca.gov/ and in person at one of the County Elections Office locations in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara.

Citizens can also register by mail using a registration card available at County Elections Offices and at many post offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicle offices.

Those who miss the registration deadline can still register and vote using a provisional ballot up through Election Day.

Conditional voter registration must be done at a County Elections Office. Conditional ballots will be counted once election officials have determined the individual has not cast a ballot anywhere else.

Measures on the ballot

In addition to candidates running for a variety of offices, North County voters will be asked to pick a side on a number of measures for cities and school districts.

In Guadalupe, the city is asking voters to raise the transient occupancy tax from 6% to 10%.

The transient occupancy tax, often referred to as the TOT, is levied on all room rentals at hotels, motels, bed-and-breakfast inns, short-term rental units, etc., and is collected by those facilities and forwarded to the city.

Lompoc is asking its citizens to approve a TOT increase from 10% to 11%, although operators who remit the collected taxes on time would be allowed a 2% discount, and Solvang voters will be asked to approve a 1% local sales tax increment.

Four school districts are asking their voters to authorize bond issuances.

Buellton Union School District is seeking permission to issue up to $8.8 million in bonds, and College School District is asking to issue up to $23 million in bonds.

Guadalupe Union School District is requesting permission to issue up to $8.5 million in bonds, and Lompoc Unified School District wants to issue up to $125 million in bonds.