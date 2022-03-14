Santa Barbara County’s second quarter budget report projects the 2021-22 fiscal year will end with a $6.8 million surplus in the General Fund, primarily due to net positive balances in general revenues and the Probation and Treasurer-Tax Collector departments.

However, those surpluses are offset somewhat by the Sheriff's Department being $1.9 million over budget.

In addition, cannabis cultivation tax revenue is expected to fall $6 million short of the budgeted amount but isn’t factored into the budget surplus equation, according to the report delivered to the Board of Supervisors.

The report from the County Executive Office’s Budget and Research Division includes revenues and expenditures through Dec. 31, 2021.

General revenues by the end of the fiscal year are expected to be 1.4%, or $4.7 million, over budgeted revenues, primarily as a result of property transfer, transient occupancy, and sales and use taxes coming in higher than budgeted, according to the report.

However, those are offset by interest income and property taxes coming in lower than budgeted along with an unrealized loss on investments.

While cannabis cultivation and retail taxes are projected to be less than budgeted, they are not contributing to projected year-end figures because the shortfall will be covered by unallocated cannabis tax funds carried over from the last fiscal year and money from the cannabis prudent reserve fund, the report said.

Probation Department is projecting a year-end balance of $2.6 million, which includes about $1.7 million saved in salaries not being paid to positions that are vacant, although the department is working to fill those vacancies.

The Treasurer-Tax Collector-Public Administrator’s Office is projecting a balance of $393,000, also due to salary savings of about $290,000 and expenses for services and supplies lower than budgeted at $100,000.

Offsetting those savings is an anticipated budget deficit of $1.9 million for the Sheriff’s Office, with $1.3 million of that attributed to overtime for deputies filling in for vacancies and another $424,000 attributed to a shortfall in state inmate funding.

The report said 19 custody deputy positions were vacant as of Dec. 31 and 23 personnel were on extended leave, although only one patrol deputy position was vacant as of Dec. 26.

Of the overtime expense, $286,000 may be reimbursed for mutual aid supplied by the department to other agencies, according to the report.

COVID-19 outbreaks between August and October and again in December put additional strain on the Sheriff’s Office resources.

County policy requires the department to stay within its overall budget limitations by reducing expenditures or using alternative resources, which the report said could include a request for a transfer from General Fund contingency money.