Santa Barbara County’s Citizens Independent Redistricting Commission has some recommendations for changing the process before it comes back around in 2030, some that will require voter approval, some that might have to go to voters and others that do not.

The recommendations were included in a post-action report, which also included the cost of the 2020 redistricting process, delivered to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

While the county had budgeted $800,000 for the entire redistricting process, it actually came in under budget at $629,262, with the largest expenses the $324,342 spent on legal counsel, $94,438 spent on administrative services and $93,769 spent on advertising, marketing and outreach.

Some of the commission’s most significant recommended changes, which would need voter approval, would include drawing members from a larger pool to increase the level of diversity on the commission; and going from a two-stage to a one-stage selection through a random drawing or impartial panel decision.

Other recommendations needing voter approval include giving either partisanship or demographic diversity priority in the selection process; changing commissioners’ terms to avoid the need of filing financial disclosures every year for 10 years; and relaxing criteria for selecting contracted businesses, which currently are the same as those used for choosing commissioners.

Recommendations that might require voter approval include selecting alternates for each commissioner who could step in if a commissioner leaves; deciding whether commissioners who leave can later return; and requiring consultants to disclose partisan campaign contributions of more than $500 statewide rather than just in the county.

After receiving the post-action report, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved nine recommended process and procedural changes that can be implemented now or before the next redistricting cycle.

Supervisors praised and thanked commissioners for the work that took them more than a year to come up with new supervisorial districts that became effective Jan. 13.

Fourth District Supervisor Bob Nelson noted those who volunteered to serve on the commission “didn’t sign up to be live on TV” and noted that “for some, it really turned into a full-time job.”

“I do believe it was an honest process, and I do believe that in the end, it’s something we can all live with, or have to live with,” Nelson said of the new district boundaries.

He said the board should take other recommendations back to the voters, and “the sooner we do that the better.”

Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino noted that he saw commissioners who were partisan one way making arguments for decisions that benefited those with different partisanships.

“It really seemed they put all that [partisanship] aside and did the people’s business,” he said.

First District Supervisor Das Williams said most of the recommendations are good, especially those that call for a bigger pool of candidates and having alternates ready to step in.

He favored prioritizing region and partisanship over demographics in applying criteria to candidates.

Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart said the biggest problems resulted from having a small initial pool of commissioners and recommended the board focus on creating a larger pool.

Staff plans to return to the board prior to the 2024 general election with options for changing the ordinance that supervisors could consider putting before the voters in that election.