Santa Barbara County sees huge voter turnout; about 60K ballots left to count won't change results

Holland said the new voting equipment and software, first used in the March primary, performed “fabulously.”

“That’s why all those vote-by-mail ballots will be done this week,” he said. "We had 1,000 people register [Tuesday] and cast a ballot, and the system handled it flawlessly.

“We had one person who tried to vote twice [in the South County],” Holland added. “He dropped off his mail-in ballot at the poll, then went inside and got a live ballot. He was thinking he could vote twice.

“What he didn’t know was that once he signed up for a live ballot, his mail-in ballot would have been canceled,” he continued. “We’re now all electronic, so you can’t [vote twice]. The system won’t allow it.

“But he got cold feet and turned his live ballot back in.”

San Luis Obispo County Registrar of Voters Tommy Gong said Wednesday almost all of that county’s vote-by-mail ballots had been scanned, but quite a few other ballots were left to be counted.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, his office estimate 46,890 ballots remained to be counted.

“We won’t count ballots again until Friday,” Gong said. “We’re checking ballots and verifying signatures to get them ready to count. … Another count will follow on Monday and Tuesday.”

Like Holland, he said the election “went exceedingly well,” noting the county has been using its counting equipment since 2018, although it was expanded to meet new requirements, and the check-in process is now all electronic.

“It was really kind of a crowning achievement,” he said of getting everything ready in about six months. “It even surprised the systems guys. They really performed for our department.”