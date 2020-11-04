Santa Barbara County sees huge voter turnout; about 60K ballots left to count won't change results

A record voter turnout in Santa Barbara County didn’t lead to any glitches in the vote tabulation equipment and software nor in reporting results online, and the 59,000 vote-by-mail ballots left to be counted aren’t expected to change the results of any local races, the county registrar of voters said.
San Luis Obispo County didn’t have quite as many votes left to be counted, but that county’s registrar of voters reported the election went off without a hitch there, as well.
“The real story here is that people voted,” said Joe Holland, registrar of voters for Santa Barbara County. “That’s true across the nation, and that’s certainly true for Santa Barbara County and across California. In that respect, it was an historic election.”
Holland said the county already had counted about 139,000 vote-by-mail ballots by Election Day, and 17,500 people voted in-person at the polls.
Adding those to the approximately 59,000 ballots that were delivered to polling places and drop boxes Tuesday equals 215,500 ballots cast, which he said means the county had a turnout of more than 91%.
“I’ve always said, if you put a ballot in someone’s hands through the mail, they’re more likely to vote than if they have to go to the polls and ask for a ballot,” Holland said. “And this [election] just validated that.”
Holland said he expects the 59,000 vote-by-mail ballots to be counted by Friday and an update on the results posted by Monday.
“There are no real close races that I can see,” he said. “We don’t have any candidates sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for an update like we’ve had in the past. So I can’t foresee any changes in the results.”
Holland said the new voting equipment and software, first used in the March primary, performed “fabulously.”
“That’s why all those vote-by-mail ballots will be done this week,” he said. "We had 1,000 people register [Tuesday] and cast a ballot, and the system handled it flawlessly.
“We had one person who tried to vote twice [in the South County],” Holland added. “He dropped off his mail-in ballot at the poll, then went inside and got a live ballot. He was thinking he could vote twice.
“What he didn’t know was that once he signed up for a live ballot, his mail-in ballot would have been canceled,” he continued. “We’re now all electronic, so you can’t [vote twice]. The system won’t allow it.
“But he got cold feet and turned his live ballot back in.”
San Luis Obispo County Registrar of Voters Tommy Gong said Wednesday almost all of that county’s vote-by-mail ballots had been scanned, but quite a few other ballots were left to be counted.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, his office estimate 46,890 ballots remained to be counted.
“We won’t count ballots again until Friday,” Gong said. “We’re checking ballots and verifying signatures to get them ready to count. … Another count will follow on Monday and Tuesday.”
Like Holland, he said the election “went exceedingly well,” noting the county has been using its counting equipment since 2018, although it was expanded to meet new requirements, and the check-in process is now all electronic.
“It was really kind of a crowning achievement,” he said of getting everything ready in about six months. “It even surprised the systems guys. They really performed for our department.”
