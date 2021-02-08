Santa Barbara County sets public workshop on climate change assessment

A second virtual community workshop on Santa Barbara County’s Climate Change Vulnerability Assessment is set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, by the Planning and Development Department.

Through the workshop, the public can learn more about the assessment, how vulnerability scoring is being conducted, and provide personal experience with hazards and natural disasters, a department spokesman said.

To participate in the workshop and find out more about the assessment being conducted by the Safety Element Update Team of the department’s Long Range Planning Division, visit www.countyofsb.org/ccva.

Visitors to the site also can provide comments on the Public Engagement Map, review resources and materials from the first workshop held Dec. 9 and explore a new interactive map.

To learn about the county’s One Climate Initiative, visit www.countyofsb.org/oneclimate.

More information is also available by emailing ClimateVulnerabilityAssessment@CountyofSB.org.

