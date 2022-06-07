Incumbent Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown was holding the lead over challenger Juan Camarena with only votes from mail-in ballots counted in Tuesday’s Statewide Direct Primary Election.

Brown had 23,605 votes, or 56.92% of ballots cast, compared to 17.766 votes, or 42.84% of ballots cast, for Camarena just before 10 p.m., with no precincts reporting in yet, according to the County Elections Office.

Camarena, a 23-year veteran of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, is challenging Brown, who was first elected to the position in 2006 and now is seeking his fifth consecutive term.

Camarena is seeking office because he believes there is a demand for change at the Sheriff's Office and with law enforcement in general. Brown, however, said he has driven change and has adapted to the changing times over his last 15 years in office.

Born in Jalisco, Mexico, Camarena's parents brought him to the U.S. at the age of 4 in 1978. His family moved to Guadalupe, then to Santa Maria, which has been his home ever since. He graduated from Santa Maria High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1992, serving in the Middle East.

Camarena has bachelor's degree in public administration from Ashford University and a master's degree in communications from Purdue. He's married with four children and has two German shepherds.

Over his 23 years as a deputy, Camarena has served in virtually every corner of the county and in various capacities, including managing the Isla Vista foot patrol station, personnel in major crimes and the forensics bureau.

Camarena's biggest priorities if elected would be to reduce crime, establish a community engagement board and improve accountability.

At Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, where Camarena awaited the results of the election, he said he felt positive about his campaign despite the results.

"I'm a little bit nervous," Camarena said. "We worked very hard throughout the campaign and we reached as many people as we could."

Brown's campaign did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Brown has touted several accomplishments while sheriff, including building Santa Maria's Northern Branch Jail and the introduction of several technologies, including Rapid DNA analysis and the creation of mental health co-response teams. If elected, Brown said he will bring body-worn cameras, a license plate reader system and other tech.

Prior to being elected sheriff, Brown served as a paramedic, police chief in Lompoc and in Idaho, and has trained at the FBI's National Academy.

Last month, Brown unveiled Project Opioid, a a collaborative effort between local law enforcement, medical professionals, nonprofit officials and others to reduce deaths from opioid drugs in the county.